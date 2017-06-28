Fourth Of July Fireworks Deals: Where To Buy Cheap Fireworks For 4th Of July Parties

Where can you get the best deals on 4th of July fireworks? If you need to buy firecrackers, bottle rockets, sparklers, or Roman candles for your Fourth of July party, we’ve got you covered with some of the best places to buy discounted consumer fireworks, along with a few coupons that will help you keep more money in your wallet.

If you are a procrastinator, don’t worry. Many stores, including Walmart, supermarkets, roadside stands, and brick-and-mortar fireworks stores, including TNT, Phantom, and Fireworks Supermarket, will be open on July 4 for last-minute shoppers.

Although the 4th of July is a federal holiday, Saving Advice reports that many retailers will stay open limited holiday hours, but you’ll have to use your debit card or the ATM — banks and credit unions will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. And just in case you’re wondering, there’s no mail delivery, and all U.S. Post Office locations will be closed.

So, where are the best places to buy fireworks without breaking your 4th of July celebration budget?

Most Walmart stores carry discounted consumer-approved fireworks, typically from the brand TNT Fireworks. If there is a Super Walmart nearby, you can shop ’round the clock for 4th of July goodies, as most locations are open 24 hours a day.

Many states allow vendors to set up road side stands that offer a variety of fireworks at discount prices. Depending on the area of the country you live in, Phantom Fireworks and TNT have stands that are open right through the 4th of July holiday.

DC fire inspectors checking for illegal sales, safety of fireworks stands as 4th of July nears. #NBC4DC pic.twitter.com/Ev2uTVU26p — Tom Sherwood (@tomsherwood) June 28, 2017

Both retailers, in addition to Fireworks Supermarket, have retail stores as well. Save money by signing up for coupons on the Phantom Fireworks, Fireworks Supermarket, and TNT Fireworks websites. Discounts include special bundles, free fireworks offers, and bulk purchase deals.

Keep in mind, fireworks laws vary by state, so you may not be able to buy certain consumer fireworks, depending on where you live.

Before you head out to buy your 4th of July party supplies, reference this state-by-state list of fireworks laws displayed on a handy map, courtesy of the Washington Post.

Remember, fireworks are illegal in Sunnyvale, dangerous too! You don't want 2 end up at the ER on #4thOfJuly, ✔️out @SCCgov public displays! pic.twitter.com/b8iggP0LLk — Sunnyvale DPS (@SunnyvaleDPS) June 27, 2017

Whether this is your first time setting off fireworks or you’re a semi-pro, take the time to review these fireworks safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks so you can have a happy and safe Fourth of July celebration.

[Featured Image by David McNew/Getty Images]