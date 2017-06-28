Brad Pitt Denies Dating Sienna Miller, Despite Rumors They Were Spotted Getting Hot And Heavy [Report]

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller denied rumors of a secret romance in the months following his split with Angelina Jolie. Yet, this past weekend, Daily Mail reports that the two A-listers attended the Glastonbury music festival and got extra cozy in public.

Despite the rumored public displays of affection, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Pitt is not dating Miller – or Elle Macpherson for that matter – and is still single. In fact, the source claimed that the rumored couple were merely there with a large group of friends that included another Hollywood hearthrob.

“They were part of a group and have Bradley Cooper as a mutual friend,” the source explained.

Eyewitnesses claim that Pitt and Miller held hands during the festival and couldn’t break away from each other. The two attended the event with friends Cooper and Noel Gallagher on Saturday morning. Although they have both denied the reports of a romance, it sounds like things got hot and heavy.

“Brad and Sienna couldn’t keep their hands off each other, touching and stroking each other at every opportunity. They seemed really intimate,” a source shared.

The source revealed to The Sun that Pitt and Miller tried to keep their romantic weekend out of the public eye by meeting at an exclusive bar with a group of friends. Their party, however, ended in the early hours of Saturday morning when the bar closed. The stars were then spotted leaving the venue and heading towards a private trailer.

Rumors of a secret romance surfaced earlier this year after the two worked on The Lost City of Z together. Miller slammed the rumors and claimed that nothing romantic happened between her and Brad Pitt. The two have not commented on the latest sighting, but plenty of people have come forward and confirmed the reports that they flirted at the bar.

Pitt, of course, is still in the midst of his divorce with Jolie but appears ready to move on. According to The Sun, the 53-year-old actor is currently worth around $200 million, which might decrease after the divorce is finalized. The estranged couple own a few estates around the world, including the Chateau Miraval in France, which is valued at over $40 million.

Pitt and Jolie have not ironed out all the financial aspects of their breakup and are currently working out a custody agreement. They were together for more than a decade before the divorce and share six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Pitt has been linked to several different women since his split from Jolie. So far, he hasn’t addressed the rumors surrounding his dating life, but it’s only a matter of time before he and Jolie start seeing new people.

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller are more than friends? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]