Javi Marroquin Shares Throwback Tweet From When Things Were Great With Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin has been keeping a low profile over the past couple of weeks, especially since his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry is about to pop. She chose to get pregnant after she divorced Javi, even though it was his biggest wish to have another baby with her. They had gotten pregnant but she suffered a miscarriage and he was completely devastated. This was the beginning of the end for the couple and Marroquin struggled to make sense of it all as Lowry filed for divorce. He was shocked to learn that Lowry was pregnant with her third child shortly after divorcing him.

Maybe Javi is feeling a bit sentimental these days or maybe he’s just happy for his ex-wife. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now mentioning Kailyn Lowry indirectly on social media as he retweeted a GIF from a fan. In the GIF, Kailyn and Javi are adoring their son Lincoln and he’s laughing as Kailyn tickles his stomach. Maybe Javi is sending her a message, hinting that he wishes it was the two of them who were going through this experience together. Or perhaps he’s just letting her know that she will be a good mother to this third child, even though she’s tackling this challenge alone.

Javi Marroquin didn’t share the tweet himself, but he did retweet it as if to show support and recognition. Even though Marroquin was upset about Kailyn sleeping with another man after their split, they have promised one another to be amicable.

One can imagine that Marroquin has mixed feelings about his ex-wife’s new pregnancy. She has revealed that she’s flying solo with this pregnancy and that the biological father, Chris Lopez, won’t play a role in the relationship. One has to wonder how this will play out on Teen Mom 2.

While Marroquin may have shared the clip because his son Lincoln is in it, one has to wonder if he is indeed thinking a little extra on his ex-wife these days, as she could soon go into labor.

