LaVar Ball And Family Gave Vince McMahon Mixed Emotions Backstage During WWE Appearance

LaVar Ball and his family took their Big Baller Brand to WWE this week when they appeared on Monday Night Raw. LaVar was entertaining on the microphone against The Miz but his youngest son LaMelo caused controversy when he used a derogatory slur on live television. The WWE got what they wanted from the Ball family but Vince McMahon apparently had mixed reactions to their appearance.

According to Cageside Seats, the WWE chairman was reportedly unhappy with how the segment with LaVar, Lonzo, and LaMelo Ball happened on Monday. The slurs uttered by LaMelo were a black eye for the WWE but it might be worth it because of the exposure they are getting. LaVar Ball and the WWE were the talk of the town despite going toe-to-toe with the first ever 2017 NBA Awards show.

The WWE will reportedly ride the effects of the Ball family’s appearance as long as possible. LaVar Ball and the WWE got what they wanted with Big Baller Brand getting promoted on television while the WWE gets the media exposure. Although the segment was entertaining, it could be considered terrible by some fans.

Nevertheless, the WWE is going to continue doing what’s best for business with the ratings still on the decline, even if it means paying someone like LaVar Ball to run his mouth to entertain and annoy people around the world. It’s being rumored that more guests are expected to appear on Monday Night Raw.

As for the LaMelo Ball’s comments, the WWE already released a statement regarding the subject via the Los Angeles Times.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values.”

The WWE should be very happy with the exposure they are getting even if it means taking the heat for what LaMelo said on the air. They had no control of it since he’s only 15-years-old and anything can really happen on live television. Even though people won’t admit it, LaVar Ball and his upstaged the entire NBA in his WWE debut.

It’s the sentiment of The Ringer’s Paolo Uggetti, who noted that the NBA was very serious during the awards show and Drake cannot even save it. Big name stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant were absent since it’s the offseason and players are on vacation. On the other hand, LaVar Ball took his talents to the WWE, where his trash-talking personality is a perfect fit.

LaVar is a real-life heel that people love to boo and hate as evidenced by the reaction he got from the Staples Center crowd in his hometown of Los Angeles got. But with the heat the WWE got, it would take more time before the company decides to have another Ball family fiasco on live television.

[Featured Image by WWE]