It looks like Michael Nyqvist kept working right until the end.

The world was certainly shocked when Michael Nyqvist was confirmed to have passed on after a long battle with lung cancer. However, the star of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo appeared to have no intentions to slow down even as his health faltered. Nyqvist has recently completed work on two movies that are set to be released later this year. In addition to that, the John Wick actor has been filming a new drama with Colin Firth until last May.

The death of Michael Nyqvist was definitely sudden, as evidenced by the outpouring of love from fans who were fond of the Swedish actor. However, it was clearly “his love for the arts” that made the Colonia star shine. As proof, Nyqvist will appear in the action thriller Hunter Killer by the end of 2017. He will also star in the Terrence Malick drama Radegund as well as the big-screen adaptation of Robert Moore’s novel A Time to Die.

Hunter Killer is based on the novel Firing Point by Don Keith and George Wallace. The film adaptation boasts an all-star cast, including Gerard Butler, Billy Bob Thornton, Common, and Gary Oldman. Interestingly, the movie will reunite Michael Nyqvist with John Wick co-star Willem Dafoe.

Michael Nyqvist will portray Bishop Joseph Fliessen in Radegund, which follows the story of the conscientious objector Franz Jagerstatter. The young Austrian was put to death during World War II but has since been declared a martyr.

In Kursk, Michael Nyqvist will appear alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Lea Seydoux, Colin Firth, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor Max von Sydow. The movie will tell the story of the terrifying 2000 Kursk submarine disaster that resulted in the death of 118 people. It is possible that the film will show how the 23 survivors of the accident managed to escape with their lives. The drama might be Nyqvist’s one project that will deal with his unexpected passing since it is currently still in production. However, it is possible that the actor has already completed work on the movie.

The release dates for Michael Nyqvist’s posthumous movies have not yet been announced.

