‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad And Abigail Imagine A Happy Marriage, Renewal Of Vows

Abigail and Chad received a heartbreaking news that their divorce has been finalized. But neither of them is happy about the results. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that their true feelings will come out while they are under the influence of the drug Halo.

Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that Abby (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) will imagine that they are still happily married. In their hallucinations, they renew their marriage vows. It just shows that the former couple is full of regrets about how their relationship turned out.

While Chad was away, Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) convinced Abby to get a quickie divorce so she could marry him. But then Chad returned and learned about Abby’s engagement with Dario. He tried to accept things as they are although deep inside he was devastated. Abby might have secretly wished Chad would fight for her, but it didn’t help that she saw Chad and Gabi (Camila Banus) kissing. It was also her who pushed Chad and Gabi together.

Now that they are no longer married, is Chabby officially done? Fans of the love team hope it isn’t so. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad would realize there is something wrong with Abby’s rushed engagement and wedding plans with Dario. He would dig into it to find out the truth. With that, do you see some hope that Chad and Abby would somehow get back together?

Days Of Our Lives (DOOL) Fans Spitting Mad Over Abby and Dario! https://t.co/dlgeAoDA9U — SoapShows.com (@SoapShows) May 18, 2017

Elsewhere in Days of Our Lives, the party at the Martin house will get crazy, thanks to the scheme concocted by Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). Lani (Sal Stowers) and JJ (Casey Moss) will fight while they are drugged, releasing their past issues. Lani will walk out, and Eli (Lamon Archey) will follow her to make sure she’s fine. JJ (Casey Moss) and Gabi will also get romantically close.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Deimos Vows Revenge After Being Tossed Out of Titan – Brady’s… https://t.co/s9AES7qQzg pic.twitter.com/RTyXYwegzg — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) May 29, 2017

Meanwhile, Deimos would end up dead because of his own trap. Gabi will find his body, but the murder would be a mystery. There would be a lot of suspects, and spoilers tease that Salem would face major shockers.

Days of Our Lives airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

Deimos attends a party to die for. Literally. Find out what happens this week on #DAYS. pic.twitter.com/KL3ap2846A — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 26, 2017

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Babes For Boobs]