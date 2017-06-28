Don’t Miss These Great Movies Before They Disappear From ‘Netflix’ In July 2017

Streaming service Netflix has a ton of new and exciting content coming your way in July 2017. As summer kicks into high gear, Netflix is encouraging us to stay indoors, as a host of new Netflix movies and series hit our screens. With so many new Netflix originals and franchised movies coming our way, it’s easy to overlook classic content, that everyone should see at least once. Of course, with so much new content coming to Netflix, a host of classic movies are set to disappear. Here is a roundup of Netflix movies that you might like to enjoy before they are gone.

Gene Wilder in Mel Brooks Classic Blazing Saddles

Blazing Saddles is a spoof western movie, starring Gene Wilder. Made in 1974, Blazing Saddles is widely regarded as one of the funniest movies ever made. Rotten Tomatoes describes Blazing Saddles as “vulgar, crude, and occasionally scandalous,” but it is laugh-out-loud funny.

Blazing Saddles tells the story of Sheriff Bart, the first black sheriff in a town set for demolition. Sheriff Bart tries to keep the peace between townspeople and the railway workers, who are set to demolish the town of Rock Ridge. The results are hilarious, but Blazing Saddles does contain the sort of humor that is from a different age. There are racist jokes and language, that most would shy away from in 2017. If you watch with that in mind, you will be assured of belly-laughs throughout Blazing Saddles.

Sandra Bullock, Queen Of Romantic Comedy, In While You Were Sleeping And Two Weeks Notice

While You Were Sleeping is a romantic comedy made in 1995. The movie was Sandra Bullock’s breakthrough lead role. Bullock plays a Chicago subway employee who has a huge crush on a commuter named Peter Callaghan, a man whose life she saves by pulling him out of the path of a train. Callaghan falls into a coma, and a mix-up leads to his family believing that they are engaged. To complicate the situation, Bullock’s character falls in love with Callaghan’s brother. The story ends with Callaghan and Bullock at the altar, set to marry. If you want to know how the story ends, watch the movie.

Bullock also stars in Two Weeks Notice, this time alongside Hugh Grant. As revealed in Esquire, Bullock plays an environmental lawyer, who is driven to distraction by her billionaire playboy boss. When she tries to quit her job, her boss realizes that he has feelings for her, and launches an all-out assault to win her affection. Check out the movie before it disappears from Netflix if you want to know how it ends.

Melanie Griffith In Working Girl

This 1998 romantic comedy see Melanie Griffith star as Tess McGill, a secretary in an investments bank. When McGill’s boss, played by Sigourney Weaver, breaks her leg in a skiing accident, McGill sets out to prove her worth by replacing her boss, both in the office and elsewhere. Working Girl certainly has its funny side, but the Guardian points out, that the movie also provides a social commentary, on the ruthless business practices of the time.

Tim Burton’s Original Batman With Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson

Tim Burton’s original Batman movie sets the gold standard by which all superhero movies are judged. Michael Keaton is superb as Batman, but this movie is worth watching just for Jack Nicholson’s portrayal of The Joker. As CBR reports, Nicholson brought The Joker to life by making his insanity totally believable. This is undoubtedly one of Nicholson’s best ever movie performances. This is a movie that everyone should see before it drops off Netflix.

All five of these movies are set to disappear from Netflix by next Monday, July 3, 2017.

