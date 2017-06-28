‘Star Wars’ Rumor: Live-Action TV Series Set For Late 2018, Story Details Revealed

Star Wars is almost in all places right now, but it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm set its sights on live-action television this time, at least based on the latest rumors.

The silver screen is strong with the Force with Star Wars: The Last Jedi releasing this December and the Han Solo spinoff in the works, albeit experiencing grave issues.

Star Wars fans who love video games can also get their fix of the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and two more games based on the space opera franchise that are currently in the works by Respawn Entertainment and Visceral Games, respectively.

At the moment, the only Star Wars project on TV is Star Wars: Rebels, although it will not premiere until later this year and this will be its final run. So it looks like the studios are not wasting time to come up with something new for fans to devour after it ends.

Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh has “been hearing” word that Disney and Lucasfilm are planning a live-action series slated for release at the end of 2018. It is to tide fans over the wait between the Han Solo standalone film and Star Wars: Episode 9.

Zeroh said that the live-action series will reportedly be titled Star Wars: Underworld, which will follow a bounty hunter and his mentor as they go on dangerous missions and adventures such as “transporting shipments and encouraging huge threats along the way.”

The leakster was actually referring to the long-gestating live-action TV series that was in development in 2005, but was ultimately cancelled five years later after 50 different pilot drafts, writers coming and going and budget constraints. But if the report is anything to go by, they could be revisiting the project.

It has long been reported that a live-action Star Wars series is planned for the future, but Disney-ABC Television president Ben Sherwood warned during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter last year that their current focus is on Star Wars: Rebels while Lucasfilm has its hands full with the films.

With the animated series drawing to a close this year, it could reopen talks for the live-action series. There is no confirmation about this yet though so readers are advised to take this with a pinch of salt.

A live-action Star Wars TV series is definitely something that fans would want to see although some are worried that it could make the franchise too much of a good thing. For now, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]