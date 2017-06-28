Kris Jenner recently opens up about the “devastating” time in their lives, particularly when the family went through Kim Kardashian’s controversial sex tape.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians matriarch shared some interesting details on how her entire family dealt with Kim’s leaked sex tape. According to the 61-year-old momager, the “devastating” controversy was “one of the most horrific things” that the Kardashian family went through.

It can be recalled that in 2006, Kim Kardashian became the hottest topic after her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J made its way online and spread like wildfire. Eventually, Kim’s sex tape shot her and the entire family to fame.

Kim and the Kardashians’ popularity have always been linked to the controversial sex tape. It’s no secret that many have been accusing the mother and daughter duo of intentionally leaking the tape for their own benefit. Apparently, people believe that Kris and Kim allowed the sex tape to be made public all for the sake of publicity.

Addressing the never ending issue, Kris set the record straight calling the accusations “offensive” and “nonsense.” She also added that some people always find a way to come up with something ridiculous, especially things that can affect her family.

“Of course it’s nonsense. You know, haters are gonna hate. People are gonna come up with the most ridiculous things.”

Jenner also dished on how her family ended up in one of the longest-running reality show on television. It was revealed that at that time, reality TV “was just starting to become really popular.”

Kris recalled that they used to watch The Osbournes on MTV and find it fascinating to watch somebody living their lives in front of the camera. Little did they know that the very same set-up will happen to their family as well.

“I remember watching The Osbournes thinking, ‘How funny!’ It was just fascinating to watch somebody at home living life in their own house.'”

After being encouraged by her good friend Kathie Lee Gifford, Jenner eventually teamed up with Ryan Seacrest and created the phenomenal hit Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

#kuwtk #family #love #everything A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Throughout the course of their reality show, Kris admitted that she has learned to have a thicker skin from all the criticisms they get. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch added that although she tends to ignore all the negative judgment from others, she still gets hurt by them.

“I’m a lot softer than you would imagine.”

Kris also revealed that the most hurtful criticism she received was when people said she’s only getting money from her children.

“I think the most hurtful thing is when people will say, ‘Oh, you’re just managing your kids — you’re getting money from your children’ or your family or whatever. I’m thinking, ‘Well, hell yeah! I mean, I’m trying to create a business here, and nobody has their best interest like I do. We all love working together and we love our situation. Why don’t you go worry about your own situation and go get a job yourself?'”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is currently in its 13th season and just aired its 195th episode. Kris and the Kardashian-Jenner clan will also return for season 14.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]