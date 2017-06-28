‘Fake President’: Twitter Reacts To The Fake Time Magazine Covers On Display At Trump Resorts

Critics of President Donald Trump have been having a field day on social media since it was revealed that he had many fake TIME Magazine covers on prominent display at some of his Trump resorts.

A reporter from The Washington Post had recently visited one of Trump’s leisure retreats when he carefully inspected various covers on the walls feature Trump’s visage. It was allegedly the magazine’s iconic red border – these particular ones being much thinner than usual and also lacking a white outline – that blew the lid off the counterfeited covers.

It was also the incorrectly placed headlines that gave it away. Some of them read: “The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash.” and “Trump is hitting on all fronts… even TV!” Even the exclamation marks that were used are not features of legitimate TIME Magazine covers.

One of the covers was dated March 2009, which could not have been possible, as the March 2009 edition featured an image of actress Kate Winslet.

A spokeswoman for TIME Magazine later confirmed that the cover was, in fact, fake, and promptly request President Trump to have them removed from the walls of his resorts.

Before Trump’s meteoric rise in American Politics, the former real estate mogul has only appeared on one TIME Magazine cover before – the January 1989 edition

Of course, critics of Trump were not going to let the moment pass without expressing their dismay at the president’s alleged dishonesty. Especially since Trump has been a fierce vilifier of mainstream media outlets as being, in his view, “fake news” sources.

Some Twitter users accused Trump of being a “narcissist” and “pathological liar.” While others seemingly reveled in the irony of the high-profile “fake news” critic displaying “fake news” at his businesses.

Other users dedicated time to their gloating by creating their own versions of fake TIME Magazine covers featuring Trump, most of them not very flattering.

The next time Trump says "fake news" the reporters should yell back "fake President"! — Tom Lucas (@TCLucas1970) June 27, 2017

President who complains about fake news prints out and posts literal fake news in properties he shouldn't legally be involved with — Jeremy (@Jkins1) June 27, 2017

classic narcissistic personality disorder: they also live with no empathy or remorse & every lie is justifiable because loyalty trumps truth — fuelgrannie (@fuelgrannie) June 27, 2017

@realDonaldTrump the master of fake. Fluent in lies, excuse and bull sh*t . — Mark Rowlinson (@MarkonHouzz) June 27, 2017

In that case I have an Academy Award — Mark Yaeger (@MarkYaeger) June 27, 2017

Trump carrying around his own fake news, about himself pic.twitter.com/9vqR29WedE — Dan Kauder (@Dispatchula) June 27, 2017

Here he is on the cover of ESPN Magazine! GOAT! pic.twitter.com/0Ovof4CcQc — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) June 27, 2017

Wonder how many psychologists dearly wish they could repeal the Goldwater Rule, just for four years. — David Hobby (@strobist) June 27, 2017

This is the most pathetic thing I have seen in a while. How needy can one man-toddler's ego be? — David Hobby (@strobist) June 27, 2017

The only situation where this would be okay is if Barron was trying his hand at Photoshop and wanted to make his Dad smile. — Rachel Couch (@rachccouch) June 27, 2017

This is pathetic. Wait, I think the word I'm looking for is pathological. #SAD #Narcissist https://t.co/EPKXx1cfQA — Black Widow ???? (@blackwidows2017) June 28, 2017

@realDonaldTrump looking in the mirror/at his fake cover pic.twitter.com/AlBBQeh50v — David Barden (@davefbarden) June 28, 2017

Is he even a real person? Something is not wired right. — Estelle Levendal (@estellelevenda1) June 27, 2017

It's like my fake Sports Illustrated cover from Little League. — OGHowie (@oghowie) June 27, 2017

When I first heard about this story, I almost fell out of my chair. Still flabbergasted https://t.co/rjOcHZ8aXx — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 27, 2017

I wonder what it's like to live with no sense of shame, no sense of embarrassment…? — Sweetie Bird (@SweetieBirdR) June 27, 2017

Wow, my first cover of Time. Asked my staff to frame this and hang it in all four of my offices. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Hx57ZJExR8 pic.twitter.com/y1HciTB5G1 — Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) June 27, 2017

I wonder if chump would be interested in displaying my versions of @time anywhere? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/e3dk4yD370 — deedee resists! (@deedeesSay) June 27, 2017

Meanwhile, the world’s largest fact-checking website, Snopes, has verified the veracity of the claims that the covers are fake and determined that the accusations are true.

“Two of the headlines used in the actual 2 March 2009 issue of Time (“How Stressed Is Your Bank? A Checkup” and “Obama’s Next Move: Can He Curb Health Care Costs?”) appeared on the mocked-up cover, which was spotted on display in Trump resorts in Colorado, Virginia, Ireland, and his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Employees at the Turnberry resort in Scotland also reported that the cover had been displayed there until they took it down because of “grumbling about all the stuff like that up on the walls” by American tourists.”

Snopes added that the bar code used on the forged cover was also fake.

Neither the White House nor Trump has commented on the affair.

[Featured Image by Jason Davis/Getty Images]