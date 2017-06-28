‘Silicon Valley’ Star T.J. Miller Slams Executive Producer Alec Berg

HBO’s tech-focused sitcom Silicon Valley has seen a good deal of critical acclaim and commercial success for the network in its four seasons. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that HBO has renewed Silicon Valley for a fifth season, set to air in 2018. However, there’ll be one noticeable casting omission from that upcoming season in the form of T.J. Miller.

In a statement, HBO confirmed that Miller, who has won numerous accolades for his role as Erlich Bachman, and the show’s producers had “mutually agreed” that the actor wouldn’t return for Season 5. Whilst Miller’s departure sounded like an amicable agreement at the time, according to Digital Spy, the star has now suggested otherwise, hitting out at executive producer Alec Berg.

In his comments, Miller said that he and Berg had a “challenging, very frustrating” relationship whilst producing the HBO show.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Miller questioned Berg’s intelligence, suggesting that as a Harvard graduate, he wasn’t suited to his position on the show.

“I don’t know how smart [Berg] is. He went to Harvard, and we all know those kids are f**king idiots. That Crimson trash,” the actor said, addressing the reason why he had chosen to depart from Silicon Valley after four successful seasons. “Those comedy writers in Hollywood are f**king Harvard graduates and that’s why they’re smug as a bug.”

Silicon Valley: T.J. Miller has been chatting about his decision to step away from the show. https://t.co/7WC3ycAeNt pic.twitter.com/eyBKEkVZjk — Den Of Geek (@denofgeek) June 27, 2017

The actor also appeared to suggest that he’d be returning for the show’s fifth season if it wasn’t for Berg, referring to the executive producer, best known as a writer for the sitcom Seinfeld, as an obstacle for him on the show. At the same time, Miller heaped praise on the show’s other producers, Mike Judge and Clay Tarver.

“I think that in television you usually have one element that is very challenging, very frustrating. It’s an obstacle, right?” he said. “So you’re doing the best work that you can do. Alec was that for me, and I think I was that for Alec. I didn’t talk to Alec because I don’t like Alec, but I think Mike Judge and [co-executive producer] Clay Tarver are brilliant.”

There is some good news for fans of Miller’s eccentric Silicon Valley character, however. For his part, Berg has said he wouldn’t rule out a return for the character, however, Miller wasn’t so keen on the idea, saying his dad backed his decision to leave because the show was getting a bit “stale.”

Watch @SiliconHBO tonight on @HBO, it's a bitter sweet episode for Jian Yang and Erlich @nottjmiller pic.twitter.com/KTTSxocCTh — Jimmy O. Yang (@FunnyAsianDude) June 19, 2017

Silicon Valley has undeniably been a launchpad for T.J. Miller’s career, with many critics and fans praising his character as the show’s best. In 2016, Miller starred in the critically acclaimed Deadpool, and Office Christmas Party. His departure from Silicon Valley will likely leave Miller with a more open schedule for future big screen roles.

Silicon Valley, which follows Pied Piper founder Richard (Thomas Middleditch) and his ever-changing tech company, will return to HBO for its fifth season next year.

[Featured Image by HBO]