WWE Rumors: Possible Plans For ‘WWE RAW’ Women’s Championship Revealed, An Unexpected Feud Coming Soon?

The WWE rumor mill is in overdrive following the victory of Sasha Banks in the first ever women’s Gauntlet match. She became the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship and will now face Alexa Bliss at Great Balls of Fire.

The match appeared to be designed to further showcase Nia Jax as an unstoppable force. Jax was completely in control as she easily disposed of Bayley, Mickie James, Emma, and Dana Brooke before she succumbed to the Banks Statement. However, the ending of the match surprised everyone.

Sasha and Nia displayed some amazing in-ring skills for over 15 minutes before Sasha pulled off a modified Banks Statement. Nia Jax spent nearly 33 minutes in the ring before tapping out and making Sasha Banks the No. 1 contender.

Sasha Banks is a three-time Women’s Champion, and this could be her chance to become the champion for the fourth time. She lost her title to Charlotte at WWE Roadblock in December of 2016.

Alexa Bliss, who holds the RAW Women’s Championship, will defend the title against Sasha Banks on July 9 at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. However, WWE rumors suggest that she will not drop the title against Sasha Banks. WWE officials are impressed with the mic and in-ring skills of Bliss and may not want her to lose the championship yet.

Earlier, it was rumored that Sasha Banks was to turn heel on Bayley when she held the title. Reports suggest that Bayley is to have a decreased role on RAW for the time being. Since neither of them holds the title, it may be difficult to start that feud.

It is speculated that considering the rise of Nia Jax in the past few months, WWE could be planning to book Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax for the RAW Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. It appears that there have been a few indications toward such a plan.

Recently, there have been several backstage segments featuring Jax and Bliss. WWE rumors suggest that this is being done to book a Bliss-Jax feud at one of the biggest PPVs of the year, Summerslam, as noted by Wrestling Observer Line and reported by Sportskeeda.

This week, there was also a backstage segment featuring Bliss and Jax. It will be interesting to see the outcome of the feud as Nia Jax has been seen as someone worthy of the championship for quite some time and Alexa Bliss has the knack of winning at the big events.

