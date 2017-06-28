Chris Brown Vs. Migos Brawl: Here’s What The ‘With You’ Singer Has To Say After The BET Awards 2017 Fight

Chris Brown vs. Migos brawl has become a hot topic online after reports emerged claiming that the singer had a violent encounter with Karreuche Tran’s rumored boyfriend, Quavo and his pals in the hip hop group.

Brown and Quavo are now considered rivals as the rapper, who is backed by his bandmates, is rumored to be dating the 28-year-old singer’s ex. In fact, testosterone levels rocketed when the two happened to cross paths at a parking garage after attending this year’s BET Awards.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, videos of the brawl emerged online that showed Brown leaning casually on his car while Migos members Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset were heating up. While the videos posted on social media did not clearly show a Chris Brown vs. Migos fist fight, many seem to be convinced that an altercation actually happened.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Chris even talked down on the hip hop group as a source tells the outlet that the solo artist “is not scared” of them.

“Chris is disappointed they did not get a chance to properly finish their fight. Chris is not scared of anyone and is ready for the Migos squad anytime they want to settle things,” the insider said.

yall: Chris Brown & Migos were fighting!!1!!1

reality: Chris leaning on the car, chillin???????? pic.twitter.com/4autkRX8Mz — ????Queen Mani???? (@normanimelanin) June 26, 2017

So the @Migos really ran up on @chrisbrown? The way he is leaning on that car is hysterical. #Chris isn't worried about nothing. #fb pic.twitter.com/YIcVv7bIGK — TechAndMusicFan (@TechAndMusicFan) June 26, 2017

To top that off, Hollywood Life’s source further revealed what the 28-year-old artist has to say to the trio, who made a name for themselves after releasing their 2017 album “Culture,” after the BET Awards 2017 fight.

“Chris even sent word to Migos, ‘You know where to find me, let’s finish this.'”

Everyone on Twitter: "Migos and Chris Brown was fighting" CB: pic.twitter.com/TKRKXxky99 — 7 GOD (@iiBreakNecks) June 26, 2017

Moreover, the insider declared that Brown considers Quavo and the rest of the group as “a joke.”

The reason for the BET Awards 2017 fight involving a Chris Brown vs. Migos brawl has yet to be confirmed but many believe that it has something to do with rumors suggesting Quavo and Chris’s ex, Karreuche Tran, are dating.

BET Awards '17 @mua.alexander @tokyostylez @isabellebanham A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Jun 26, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

However, Migos member Offset blamed the commotion on a “whole lotta paper, whole lotta haters, man,” per a TMZ report.

Whatever he meant by that, it is clear that Chris and the Migos are not in the best of terms be it because of a lady or something else.

What we do know for sure is that Karreuche Tran want to be as far away from Chris Brown as possible to the point of filing for a temporary restraining order to keep him at least 100 yards away.

Interestingly, BET Awards 2017 staff willingly obliged with the 29-year-old model’s TRO as TMZ reports how they kept the former couple apart during the event and made sure they never crossed paths.

What can you say about the Chris Brown vs. Migos conflict? Sound off below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]