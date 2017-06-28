Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Reunion Happening? Actor Reportedly Asking For Family Get-Together In Europe

A Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie reunion may be happening soon as rumors emerge suggesting that the Allied actor has been requesting to see his family in London.

According to the Hollywood Life, the 53-year-old father-of-six is missing his children as he continues to plead with the UN Ambassador for a family reunion.

Citing an unnamed source, the outlet revealed that he is working on meeting up with Jolie and their children since finding out that they were also in Europe the same time as him.

“He made plans to be in Europe for Glastonbury Festival and when he learned she would be with their children in the UK too, he thought he would try to work around her schedule to spend time with the kids,” the source revealed to the outlet.

“Brad has been pushing Angelina, urging her to let him see the kids in London.”

Based on recent reports about the estranged Hollywood couple, a Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie reunion may be happening but not in the way that many think as they have been focusing on their children as of late.

In fact, even though he remains a busy actor, the source revealed that Brad is exerting effort to spend time with his and Angelina’s children.

“Brad is trying to be flexible and do everything right so that he can spend time with kids any way he can,” the source continued.

“He misses all the time they used to spend together and wants to see them any way he can.”

Meanwhile, rumors that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be reuniting as a couple has repeatedly been debunked as the actor is now being linked to several other ladies including Sienna Miller and Elle Macpherson.

But despite several outlets claiming that one or the other is helping Brad move on, Us Weekly was able to confirm that he is not dating any of the women being linked to him as of the moment.

According to the outlet, rumors that Sienna and Brad are seeing each other emerged after the two were spotted together over the weekend at the Glastonbury Festival.

“Brad was there with Bradley Cooper. Sienna is also good friends with Bradley Cooper. They were all hanging out as friends,” the insider told Us, debunking a report from The Sun claiming that the two “couldn’t keep their hands off each other.”

The Sun’s report was followed up by claims that the Hollywood stars “determined” to keep it quiet for now as a source cited by the outlet claims they are just “enjoying a carefree, casual summer romance.”

As for the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie reunion rumors, both celebrities have yet to comment on the issue although it appears like the closest thing fans can expect is the two being together in one place for their kids.

Of course, they can still remain as friends as another report from the Hollywood Life claims knowledge about the estranged couple forming a pact never to “diss each other” ever again.

What do you think of this latest development on the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie drama? Sound off below.

[Featured Image by Lefteris Pitarakis – Pool/Getty Images]