Facebook TV Wants To Spend As Much As $3 Million Per Episode, What More To Expect

It is time for viewers all over the world to welcome a new member to the fold. You will no longer be limited to Netflix, Hulu or Amazon because Facebook is joining the competition.

Facebook Willing To Spend Huge

Facebook has confidence enough in its new service that it’s willing to spend a whopping $3 million per episode. The company has even started talking with some of the best talents Hollywood has to offer. With these, Facebook TV is aiming is to give viewers quality and well-scripted shows.

According to a report by Reuters, two shows are already lined up for the social media giant’s new service – a game show and a romantic drama. These shows are focused at audiences from 17 to 30, but the report states that Facebook is targeting ages 13 to 34 as well.

A budget of $3 million per episode is no joke, which may be why Facebook is doing one episode at a time rather than push out an entire season at once. Netflix has been doing things differently by dropping an entire season for its viewers.

Apple Wants A Bite, Too

Facebook is not the only company that has seen the potential in a streaming service. Apple, too, has taken up this call by hiring the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television with the goal of improving their video programming services.

Apple already took the first bite by airing a reality business show known as the Planet of Apps, a show about developers pitching on escalators for 60 seconds. They will also soon be having their own version of Carpool Karaoke by James Corden.

There Will Be Adverts

Facebook will be running advertisements during its shows, Channel News reported. Although viewers would prefer the 30-minute episodes to be interrupted, money has to come from somewhere.

There will be more in the near future, but Facebook is reportedly avoiding shows with kids or teens, political dramas, and those more suitable for mature audiences.

[Featured Image by Thibault Camus/AP Images]