‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Ranch Destroyed In Massive California Wildfire

Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki’s ranch in San Luis Obispo (SLO) County, California, was burned to the ground on Monday night in a massive fire that started in the afternoon and raged through the local community east of Santa Magarita, according to CNN.

Galecki’s ranch house, about 190 miles northwest of Los Angeles, was torched by the 1,200 acre fire. The so-called Hill Fire, which started at about 3:30 p.m. local time on Monday, was 60 percent contained as of Tuesday night after burning about 1,598 acres, CNN reported, quoting the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire).

The road leading to the ranch was closed yesterday as firefighters struggled to contain the conflagration. Sources confirmed that no one was harmed in the fire, according to Variety.

Galecki was not at home at the time of the fire and he had not visited the place as of Tuesday night when the incident was first reported by TMZ. A source told TMZ that although he has not been on the property since the conflagration, he plans to visit as soon as the fire has been fully contained to salvage valuables spared in the disaster.

The property in SLO County, between L.A. and San Francisco, is not Galecki’s primary residence.

In a statement released yesterday by Galecki’s representative to multiple media outlets, he expressed sympathy with members of the local community who were affected by the “vicious fire.”

“My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire… It’s never the structures that create a community — it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared… it’s a time to reach out and rebuild.”

"Big Bang Theory" actor Johnny Galecki loses ranch in sprawling California fire that has been raging since Monday https://t.co/R8UX1QLiMf pic.twitter.com/iPpct7ZKzz — CNN (@CNN) June 28, 2017

He also expressed confidence in the people’s resilience when faced by devastating natural disaster. He thanked the fire department and Sheriff’s Office for their prompt action to contain the fire.

“We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger,” the statement said. “Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

'Big Bang Theory' star Johnny Galecki's ranch on California's Central Coast burned down in wildfire, publicist says. https://t.co/kWH0on7YJ7 pic.twitter.com/bZ9ssEbS0q — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2017

In a press release on Tuesday night, CAL Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office told residents that they could start returning to their homes, but restrictions remained in place for nonresidents travelling to the area.

Johnny Galecki's ranch house burned down due to a wildfire burning through the central coast of California: https://t.co/Rtk6w1fDbJ pic.twitter.com/hod9kXfBEV — E! News (@enews) June 28, 2017

Galecki is best known for his role as Dr. Leonard Hofstadter in the popular CBS comedy series The Big Bang Theory which has been renewed for two more seasons, bringing the series to a total of 12 seasons, according to Variety. Galecki starred on the show alongside Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco and is rated among the highest-paid actors on TV.

He had earlier appeared in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Prancer (1989) and I know What You Did Last Summer (1997). He also appeared in Roseanne (1992-1997), In Time (2011), and most recently, Rings (2017).

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]