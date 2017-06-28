This iPhone 8 Dummy Might Be The Most Accurate Representation Yet

What the iPhone 8 will look like is no longer a mystery. Renders and mock-ups are prevalent on the internet, but a notorious tipster gives us what may be the most accurate look of the 10th anniversary iPhone.

Tipster Benjamin Geskin is known for his accurate leaks. He is one of the most active tipsters when it comes to the iPhone 8, giving one of the early looks of the smartphone’s design that turned out to be the real thing. Now, he is giving us another look with the materials he obtained.

Here’s What The iPhone 8 Looks

According to Cult Of Mac, Geskin acquired an iPhone 8 dummy model with accurate form and measurements. He then printed out an iPad wallpaper and what looks to be a screen protector for the smartphone, resulting in an accurate representation of the upcoming iPhone.

Although fans and reports are sure that this is going to be the final design, we won’t see the iPhone 8 until September, which is when it is assumed to be revealed alongside the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus. Then fans won’t immediately get to test it as delays in obtaining the parts for the high-tech handset are expected.

What To Expect In The iPhone 8

What is it that people already expect about this phone? Well, first and foremost, it will come with high-tech features such as wireless charging, facial recognition, and better water resistance.

But those are not what draws people to the iPhone 8. The seamless display with almost no bezels – even lesser than the Galaxy S8’s – with an embedded Touch ID scanner is what intrigues fans the most. This is a feat that Samsung was not able to achieve even on the upcoming Note 8, so Apple is ahead of competitors in this regard.

iPhone 8 Leaks Corroborate Each Other

Geskin is not the only reputable Apple leaker who seems to be getting it right. According to TechRadar, OnLeaks is also showcasing leaks that match prior iPhone 8 rumors. As the usual, there are no bezels on the front save for a little space for the front components, and at the back, there is only a dual-camera setup that’s arranged vertically plus the Apple logo. The Touch ID is therefore integrated into the display.

