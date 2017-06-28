Woman Strangles Pet Dog to Death, After It Bit Her Hand

A woman strangled her Chihuahua after the pet dog nipped her hand, the Miami Herald is reporting.

Alice Evans was arrested by police on a felony cruelty to animals charge in connection with the death of her 12-year-old dog she named Big John Evans. The 61 year-old woman told cops the dog was aggressive towards her and bit her hand, adding that it was the third time the dog was biting her in 2017.

The incident happened Friday evening.

The following day, the Florida woman woke up around 5 am and strangled Big John Evans with his collar. According to a police report, Alice Evans snapped the collar around the dog’s neck and held on tight until the dog died.

The 61 year-old woman then buried her dog in the backyard of her Florida home. She later went to a local hospital to have her bite wound treated. It was there she allegedly told medical workers that she had killed her pet dog. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was immediately notified about the dog’s death. Deputy Amanda Smith in her report revealed that the dog’s body was exhumed from the ground and taken to a veterinary hospital where a necropsy was performed by Dr. Andrea DelPino.

Marathon, FL: Alice Evans, 61, is arrested after strangling her pet chihuahuahttps://t.co/dAb00ThyIS — PitOwner (@PitOwnr) June 28, 2017

Delpino confirmed the cause of death as strangulation, pointing out that Big John Evans resultant death was from the “infliction of pain, suffering and injury.” A medical staffer at the hospital said the Alice Evans’ bite wound was “no larger than a pencil eraser.” The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals asked why Alice Evans did not surrender the dog to officials, instead of killing him.

She said nothing.

The 61-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The death of Big John Evans is not the only case where cruelty has been meted out to animals. In a story by the Daily Mail, a dog was captured on camera being brutally dragged on the road by a driver who tied him to a car. The horrific footage shows an apparently tired dog lying on its side and being dragged by a white car.

a dog being cruelly dragged behind a car he has been tied to https://t.co/3aOagPzLgc — chandrabose (@vcbose) June 28, 2017

The video clip allegedly filmed in Turkey shows the dog twitching as it is yanked from side to side. The man who was filming the horrendous act eventually stopped the car and called the police. The dog was so exhausted that it remained inert by the side of the road.

It was taken by good Samaritans to a vet for treatment.

According to Turkish law, the maximum sentence for animal cruelty is two years.

[Featured Image by Thisislover/Thinkstock]