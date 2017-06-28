Duggar Family Gives Up Plans To Bring Josh Duggar Back To Spotlight?

For weeks, there have been rumors that Josh Duggar would appear in the Duggar family reality show, Counting On. He had made headlines as the family included him in some of their social media posts, in what is deemed as an attempt to slowly bring him back to the spotlight. However, recent reports suggest that the Duggars might have given up their plans to rehabilitate Josh’s career.

One of the indications that they are no longer pushing Josh back to the limelight is his withdrawal to the lawsuit his sisters filed, The Hollywood Gossip pointed out. His sisters Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy Anna sued the Arkansas State Police and In Touch Weekly for releasing information regarding the child molestation scandal that implicitly identified them. They said that the documents should have remained confidential as they involve minors. Josh filed a motion to join the suit and seek damages, claiming that he was also a victim. But last week, the 29-year-old withdrew his motion.

Moreover, Anna recently celebrated her birthday, and fans were quick to notice that Josh was only included in one group photo. The Duggars also did not mention him in any of their messages to Anna. They wrote on their official Facebook page:

“Happy birthday to our wonderful daughter-in-law, Anna! You are such a treasure to us in every way. We love you so much and thank God for you. We are so blessed to have you in our family!”

Anna is currently pregnant with their fifth child. Previous rumors said Jim Bob and Michelle were finally able to convince TLC to allow Josh to return to the Josh on the condition that he would only talk about the joys of parenting and learning about Anna’s pregnancy. There had also been reports that Josh is in dire financial need and is in danger of losing his job as a used car dealer.

In 2015, it was revealed that the eldest Duggar son molested young children, including four of his sisters, when he was a teenager. The issue has not yet died down when his name was dragged in the Ashley Madison adultery website hacking. He admitted that he cheated on his wife Anna and signed himself into a faith-based rehab. The scandals led to the cancellation of his family’s reality show, 19 Kids and Counting.

The family was able to return to reality TV with the spin-off series, Counting On, which is now on its Season 3.

[Featured image by Danny Johnston/AP Images]