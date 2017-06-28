With this week’s Southern Charm season four finale airing, fans got the idea based on flirtation between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis that the couple might have gotten back together, but nothing could be further from the truth, as the two are still struggling to communicate in order to strike a parenting agreement. Both Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have moved on romantically, and not with each other. Kathryn has made it clear as recently as last week on WWHL that she does not intend to ever have any romantic contact with Ravenel ever again.

The star of Southern Charm Thomas Ravenel has been going back and forth between Charleston and Southern California where he has been dating a nurse and others, but he also says that he has not seen Kathryn Dennis romantically. For a while, Thomas was posting pictures of himself and a nurse named Ashley Jacobs, but on Monday, both parties confirmed that they are now just friends, and others have said that Thomas is dating several other women. At this time, Thomas has deleted all of the photos he had posted on Instagram that featured Ashley Jacobs, but Jacobs still has photos with Ravenel, Landon Clements, and Whitney Sudler-Smith from the Bravo series Southern Charm.

But even though there is a lot of truth to the fact that the relationship between the stars of Southern Charm, Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis is fragile, both have agreed to show up in a Charleston courthouse this week to hopefully finalize an agreement that would settle their child custody struggle once and for all. Will Folks who is friendly with both Ravenel and Dennis has confirmed that the agreement is not yet signed, but both parties acknowledge that it would likely be best for all involved that an agreement is struck outside of court.

But even though the Southern Charm couple of Ravenel and Dennis might be able to see the big picture doesn’t mean that the two haven’t exchanged quite a few nasty emails and texts between the end of filming in December and last week when the Southern Charm reunion show was filmed. Right around the time (Valentines Day) that Thomas Ravenel left town with the couple’s two children, Kensington Calhoun Ravenel (Kensie) and St. Julien Rembert Ravenel (Saint), the tenor of the communications between the Southern Charm couple got particularly nasty.

Many of the emails and texts between the former Southern Charm couple are now being used as evidence and are part of the court record in Charleston. Most of the communications are one-sided, sent by Ravenel to Dennis during the time that he had the children in Palm Springs, California.

“I never want to see your face ever again. You have nobody to blame but that person you’re staring at when you (sic) caking on all that makeup.”

Kathryn texts Thomas explaining that she is sad without the children, and has “a huge empty space in her heart,” but that doesn’t stop Ravenel from responding negatively.

“You are stalking people that hv been sending me messages and sending them nasty notes. I’m so done with you. See you in court. You’re mentally ill. So much discussing (sic) s*** its going come out on u in court you’ll never work again or see your kids.”

But while Kathryn seems to take the high road, refusing to respond to Ravenel’s threats via text, she did file complaints through her lawyer with the court, especially about Thomas’ overuse of the nanny, and how Ravenel denied Kathryn her “court ordered visitation” from February 6th through most of the month of May. Papers filed by Kathryn Dennis suggest that Ravenel had Kensie and Saint call the nanny, mother, and call Dennis Kathryn when speaking to the children.

While the Southern Charm couple takes jabs at each other, only official court documents will determine the outcome of the custody battle.

Do you think that the stars of Southern Charm Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel will sign their custody agreement this week?

