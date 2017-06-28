Tom Holland Not Allowed To Read ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Script, Confirms Iron Man 2 Peter Parker Theory

Tom Holland is apparently in the middle of filming his scenes for the next big group bash in the MCU, Avengers: Infinity War, although he is apparently being kept from reading the film’s whole script to maintain secrecy. The actor also came forth to partially confirm the fan theory that Peter Parker did appear in Iron Man 2.

Spider-man: Homecoming is set to hit theaters in just a few weeks, and the Internet is now buzzing as the hype ramps up for Tom Holland’s next appearance in his first standalone film as the Web Slinger. After Homecoming is Avengers: Infinity War as Holland’s next superhero outing, but it seems the actor knows next to nothing about the film’s whole story according to the Toronto Sun.

The 21-year-old The Impossible star is now filming for his appearances in the major ensemble film, which is set to include a great number of the major characters from the prior entries in the MCU and more when it comes out May next year. It seems that the people at Marvel are planning to keep the information regarding Infinity War‘s details compartmentalized, likely because of the film’s status as the penultimate entry in Phase 3 of the MCU, and are keeping the film’s stars on a need-to-know basis.

Holland said that he is being kept away from the next Avengers film’s script, with the actor jokingly admitting that is probably because he is very bad keeping his lips shut. What the Empire Award winner did say of the film is that there would be no need to let slip any of its details considering its sheer scale, adding that viewers can only be surprised.

Speaking of surprises and secrets, Tom also recently gave a confirmation of sorts regarding a fan theory circulating around about Spider-man’s actual existence in the MCU. Speaking with the Huffington Post, Holland confirmed the theory that Peter Parker did show up way back in Iron Man 2.

It was theorized that a peculiar kid that showed up in Robert Downey Jr.’s second outing as Tony Stark was actually none other than Peter Parker himself. It was when Mickey Rourke’s Ivan Vanko had taken over the drones designed after the Iron Man suit and was in the process of wreaking havoc during an expo, where a child was shown standing up to a drone wearing an Iron Man helmet and gloves as seen in the video below.

Stark showed up just in time to save the kid, shooting the drone with his actual hand blasters at the same time as the child used his toy version. Holland originally confirmed that the kid was indeed a young Peter, with his statement apparently backed by Kevin Feige himself.

The actor later clarified his statement, speaking about the actual details of Feige’s supposed confirmation to Gizmodo. It turns out that Feige did not actually confirm that the kid was Spider-man, but it seems like he did allow Holland to go ahead and speak on the story.

