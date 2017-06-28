‘Riverdale’ Season 2 Spoilers: Archie And Veronica Get Married? Check Out The Cast In Their Wedding Attire

Production for Riverdale Season 2 is in full swing, and the latest leaked photos from the set had fans going crazy over a possible wedding! Actress Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, was spotted wearing a lovely wedding gown while filming in Canada. Meanwhile, Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) looked like a handsome groom in his Scottish kilt and bowtie–are they getting married?

The whole Riverdale cast was also in the wedding scene. Jughead (Cole Sprouse)–sans his trademark crown beanie–was snapped standing next to the groom, possibly performing his best man duties. Betty (Lili Reinhart) was also in the wedding party, wearing a floor-length blue bridesmaid gown.

Will Archie And Veronica Tie The Knot In ‘Riverdale’ Season 2?

An Archie and Veronica wedding is surely an exciting news, and one which Riverdale fans would love to see happen in the show. But are they really getting married?

Let’s backtrack for a bit and discuss where Riverdale left things in Season 1. In the season finale, Archie and Veronica finally admitted to Betty that they were a couple. This means they can move forward in their relationship when Season 2 begins.

However, this can also be a mere dream sequence that the cast is shooting. After all, Archie and Veronica are still in high school and marriage should be the last thing on their minds.

Woke up and saw Archie and Jughead in kilts & Betty as bridesmaid & Veronica in a wedding dress and thought I was dreaming. I prob am. pic.twitter.com/Ba91L6VxQd — Betty & Juggie (@bettyandjughead) June 26, 2017

Another strong evidence pointing to the dream theory is that Jason (Trevor Stines) was also spotted on the set, Pop Sugar reported. Given that he was killed off last season, he couldn’t possibly be in the wedding ceremony if it were happening in reality.

Even if this scene proves to be only a dream sequence, there’s no denying that Veronica Lodge is one beautiful bride. Veronica’s wedding dress is a gorgeous lace billowy gown with floral appliques on the top. Her signature dark locks were kept loose, with only a thin crystal headband as an accessory.

You’re not ready. Only three more hours until the season finale of #Riverdale on The CW! Join us as we live-tweet Chapter 13! pic.twitter.com/gUoGUogFqj — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) May 11, 2017

‘Riverdale’ Season 2: What We Know So Far

Even without a “Varchie” wedding, Riverdale Season 2 promises to be more exciting and addictive. In a series of tweets, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently hinted of ominous things to come, based on the first three episodes’ titles: “A Kiss Before Dying,” “Nighthawks,” and “The Watcher in the Woods.”

Season 1 ended with a lot of loose ends, which will be answered in the next season. For one, Archie will take a darker personality because of what happened to his father who was shot during the season finale. His relationship with Jughead will also hit a rough patch, probably due to their shifting personas.

The truth will change everything. Don’t miss a new #Riverdale, TONIGHT at 9/8c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/JN2QIQHapF — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) May 4, 2017

There will be a new murder case, new characters coming in, and old relationships to be tested. Riverdale Season 2 premieres on October 11.

