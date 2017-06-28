Trump ‘Hurting’ America’s Image Worldwide, Seen As ‘Arrogant’ And ‘Dangerous’, Research Reveals

President Donald Trump is reportedly creating a negative image of America around the world as revealed by a new research.

On Thursday, the Pew Research Center released a new analysis, claiming that Trump is “hurting” the image of the United States, especially overseas. The research revealed that the president is being perceived as an “arrogant” and even “dangerous” leader.

In a report by Mic, it was revealed that the research center recently conducted a survey among 37 countries to determine the level of global confidence in Trump and his administration. Apparently, only 22% has confidence that the president can do the right thing when it comes to international affairs.

This is a far cry from his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who got 64% level of confidence “to direct America’s role in the world” during the final years of his administration.

The survey noted that Trump’s level of confidence drastically declined in some of America’s closest allies in Europe and Asia, as well as Mexico and Canada. Interestingly, Trump managed to get higher marks than Obama in two countries — Russia and Israel.

In addition, the countries which reportedly has lower trust with the president also tend to have a negative overall image of America. The research revealed that the United States currently has 49% of positive views from other countries — a notable drop from 64% during Obama’s presidency.

“The share of the public with a positive view of the U.S. has plummeted in a diverse set of countries from Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”

Meanwhile, Pew Research Center pointed out that although there’s a decline in the positive views of the U.S., it does not necessarily mean that it will have an effect on its bilateral relations with other countries, particularly those involved in the survey. However, those who do anticipate a change “predict relations will worsen, rather than improve.”

Trump’s character also played a huge factor in how other countries viewed him and the United States. According to the research, most people who participated in the survey find Trump as “arrogant, intolerant and even dangerous.”

Fewer believe that the president is ” charismatic, well-qualified or cares about ordinary people.” There were also some who see Trump as a strong leader.

The president’s policies also influenced the views of other countries in America’s image. The analysis pointed out that Trump’s proposal to build a wall along Mexican border was opposed by 76% of the 37 countries surveyed. Other policies and proposals by Trump that affected the image of the country include the controversial travel ban as well as pulling out of international trade and climate agreements.

On the brighter side, despite Trump’s declining global confidence rating, America’s overall image is somehow saved by its “substantial reservoir of goodwill.” According to the research, Americans are still being well-regarded by other countries, adding that 58% have a favorable opinion of them.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]