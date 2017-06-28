Fake Time Covers Featuring Donald Trump Hang In Some Of His Golf Resorts, But Who Put Them There?

For a man who has spent a large part of his presidential campaign calling out media outlets for their “fake news,” it seems it is time for that catch cry to be used in retaliation against Donald Trump when it was discovered some of his golf clubs display a fake Time magazine cover of the 45th president of the United States.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Donald Trump has fake Time magazine covers of him dating from 2009 on display in at least four of his 17 golf clubs across the world.

The fake cover featuring Donald Trump looks real at first glance, but the Washington Post points out some differences, including the fact the red border that is iconic to Time magazine covers is too narrow. The layout of the cover is also incorrect for the date used, with Time running their featured article headlines across the top of the page, rather than over the image as displayed in the fake Donald Trump cover. In fact, a quick search of Time‘s catalog shows that an edition was never published on March 1, 2009 as the cover states. Time released an edition on March 2 of that year, but Kate Winslet is on the cover, not Trump. In fact, Donald Trump never appeared on a single cover of Time in 2009.

There's a Fake Time Cover Hanging in Donald Trump's Golf Resorts – GQ Magazine https://t.co/YltWiJ9M93 pic.twitter.com/IQK5rnnXv0 — Panseh Tsewole (@PansehTsewole1) June 28, 2017

It is reported that the fake Donald Trump Time magazine cover hangs in at least two of his golf clubs alongside real covers from other magazines featuring him. Also, according to the Washington Post, at least one photo taken of the president exists showing Trump sitting in a chair facing the place where the fake cover hangs. This indicates, while he may not have authorized the artwork, he might have seen it.

The fake cover was initially identified by a reporter visiting one of Trump’s golf clubs. It is currently unclear if Trump knows this cover is a fake. However, Time magazine has confirmed it is not a real cover.

“I can confirm that this is not a real Time cover,” Kerri Chyka, a representative for Time Inc., told the Washington Post.

But, who made this fake Time cover of Donald Trump?

Gizmodo attempted to track down the source of the fake cover. While they managed to identify the fact the bar code in use on the Donald Trump cover was originally designated to a “piece of karaoke DJ software that was on the market in 2009,” the original source of the cover has yet to be identified. The Post also points out that the bar code in use has also been used in a graphic design tutorial from 2010 that shows users how to create a fake Time cover.

As yet, it is also unknown who placed the fake Time covers up in Trump’s golf clubs.

Regardless of who created the cover, as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Time has requested Donald Trump remove all fake covers from his clubs.

So far, the Trump organization has not responded to questioning from the Washington Post about the cover. However, White House spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders did respond to the Post via email.

“We couldn’t comment on the decor at Trump Golf clubs one way or another,” Sanders wrote.

At the time of publication, Trump has not issued a statement in regard to this and his Twitter account has not been used in several hours. His last tweet is currently in regard to health care. Although, a recent tweet did feature Washington Post and Trump’s opinion on the prevalence of fake news.

“So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News!”

As the Telegraph points out, Donald Trump’s golf resorts don’t even need to display falsified Time images of Trump because the president has graced its cover 11 times.

[Featured Image by Jan Kruger/Getty Images]