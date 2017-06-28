WWE News: Weird Gimmick Title Match Officially Announced For ‘Battleground,’ Second Title Bout Confirmed

No-one expected Jinder Mahal to be the WWE Champion and no-one knew that he would also bring back one of the weirdest gimmick matches of all time. It has been rumored that Mahal and Randy Orton would headline Battleground which would make the third pay-per-view in a row with them in the main event, but the type of match couldn’t have been predicted. On Tuesday night, Orton got his rematch but Mahal got to pick the stipulation.

That is when Mahal came out and chose to bring back the Punjabi Prison Match.

Earlier this month, the rumor had been floating around that the WWE Championship Match would be in the weird version of a cage. Sportskeeda even reported that a source had confirmed it to them and just a week later, WWE has made it official as the Punjabi Prison Match is back for the first time since 2007.

When Mahal and Orton battle it out in the bamboo cages, it will mark only the third time in history that this match has taken place. The last one took place at No Mercy in 2007 when The Great Khali took on Batista and the first had Big Show vs. The Undertaker at the Great American Bash in 2006.

You have to escape not one, but TWO dangerous structures in a #PunjabiPrison match! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/KI6pbvj1Ij — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2017

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Randy Orton headed out to the ring and called out Jinder Mahal for another title match. SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon came out instead and said that he would grant another title match to Orton, but Mahal would get to pick the stipulation.

That is when the WWE Champion headed out into the arena with the Singh Brothers at his side. Mahal said he wanted to bring some of his homeland to the United States and that is why he challenged Orton to a Punjabi Prison Match.

For those not familiar with the match, there will be two huge cages of bamboo surrounding the ring. The two competitors must escape both cages to win the match, but they need to be careful as the tops of the bamboo cages are sharpened to serious points.

During tonight’s SmackDown Live, there was another match confirmed for Battleground after the Hype Bros failed to defeat The Usos. With their loss, The New Day became the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and were granted a rematch at the pay-per-view.

On next week’s show, there will also be a Fourth of July battle royal with the winner receiving a United States Title Match against Kevin Owens at Battleground.

Jinder Mahal is likely one of the most unexpected WWE Champions of all time, but he is having a pretty good run with the title so far. Winning the belt from a future Hall of Famer such as Randy Orton and even successfully defending it against “The Viper” has Mahal looking legitimate. Now, WWE hopes that Battleground will bring in a lot of viewers with a third match between these two superstars in the strange Punjabi Prison Match.

[Featured Image by WWE]