In Reading A Man Gets Hit By A Bus, But It Doesn’t Stop Him From Entering His Favorite Bar, The Purple Turtle

For those who think the Australians or Germans are the world’s biggest drinkers, England could now be considered a contender for the title after a man from Reading got knocked down by a bus before continuing on his way into his local bar, the Purple Turtle.

Simon Smith, 53, was walking along Gun Street in Reading when an out-of-control bus careened into him. Images taken from CCTV footage show that the impact of Mr. Smith’s head connecting with the bus windshield managed to shatter the glass. The impact causes Mr. Smith to slide along the footpath until he eventually comes to a stop. While this would take most people out, Smith got up from his horrible ordeal, and, without hesitation, walked into the Purple Turtle. The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, Reading time.

The Guardian revealed the CCTV footage that shows Simon walking across Gun Street in Reading. The purple bus that hit him is seen in the background. The vehicle takes a corner before plowing into Mr. Smith. While it is currently unclear what caused the bus to hit Mr. Smith, Thames Valley police issued a statement saying “no arrests had been made.”

Reading Buses told the BBC that they were currently investigating what went wrong in the “awful incident.”

According to Metro, “the vehicle is also believed to have crashed into a bin before hitting a building and then the wall of St Mary’s Minister.”

Despite the fact that he was thrown about 20 feet, according to The Guardian, Simon Smith only sustained scratches and bruising.

Mr. Smith told BBS South that he was “lucky to be alive.”

Daniel Fraifeld, one of the owners of the Purple Turtle bar in Reading, explained the situation involving Simon and the bus to Metro.

“I think he pretty much got up, brushed himself down and then an ambulance came and took him to be checked. He got looked over and didn’t have any lasting injuries – but he’s covered in scrapes and bruises.”

Even a trip to the hospital didn’t slow down the Reading man, who then decided another drink was in order after his ordeal.

“He then got released from the hospital and I think he just went for a pint to relax,” Fraifeld explained further.

You can view the CCTV footage below, but please be aware that some people might find the content disturbing.

And for those of you who live in Reading and are concerned the Purple Turtle might be closed as a result of this incident, the bar issued the following statement via their Facebook page.

“WE ARE OPEN! The bus didn’t hit the Purple Turtle. Just in case you weren’t sure!”

[Featured Image by The Guardian/CCTV Footage]