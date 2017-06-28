Sarah Palin Files Lawsuit Against ‘New York Times’ As Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slams CNN For ‘Fake News’

Sarah Palin filed a lawsuit against the New York Times for defamation, according to a report by the Daily Caller. Journalist Peter Hasson broke the story and the Daily Caller article includes full documents that were filed in federal court on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Palin filed the defamation lawsuit citing a June 14, 2017, New York Times article that allegedly blamed Palin for inciting the 2011 shooting of Gabby Lee Giffords by Jared Lee Loughner. Hasson also wrote an article about the New York Times‘ opinion piece when it was first published. In that article, Hasson referred to allegations that Palin incited Loughner to commit murder as a conspiracy theory. Palin’s libel lawsuit comes as White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed CNN for a debunked Russia-Trump news story and fake news in general, according to a report by Fox News.

Both Sarah Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times and the recent debunking and retraction from CNN regarding the proposed Russia-Trump connection have spread across social media networks. People continue to struggle with the onslaught of 24-hour news and the spin it contains. Fake news has become the topic of conversation since President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, and allegations that the election was swayed due to Putin’s promotion of fake news stories have caused great upheaval in U.S. journalism. As more people continue to get their news from social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, the need for determining real and fake news is great. It’s unclear at this point what the fallout will be for both the New York Times and CNN in light of the lawsuit and retraction.

You can watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders along with Rick Perry as they spoke during the White House Press Briefing on June 27 below. Fast forward to 42 minutes in order to see Sarah Huckabee Sanders address fake news and the Russia-Trump alleged connection.

Sanders specifically addressed issues with journalists who use unnamed or anonymous sources in their stories. The CNN article that was retracted used anonymous sources.

You may watch another video that was secretly recorded that alleges to show a CNN producer admitting on tape that stories about a Russia-Trump connection are unproven and only being touted for ratings. The video showing CNN producer John Bonifield speaking has gone viral and only adds more confusion for many who try to separate real news facts from fake news fiction.

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

(1/2) @nytopinion – commonsense suggestion by a journalist, am talking to attorneys this AM and exploring options. BTW, wonder.. pic.twitter.com/jACvxwUBZH — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) June 15, 2017

Sarah Palin Suing New York Times For Defamation https://t.co/Oe7lTtzL4Q pic.twitter.com/ywL30nCgm0 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2017

.@SarahPalinUSA suing @nytimes for editorial suggesting she incited Loughner attack on Gabby Giffords — pic.twitter.com/xwJqNECW4H — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]