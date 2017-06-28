Former Champion In TNA Impact Wrestling Officially Signs With WWE, Congratulated By The Rock On Instagram

Some think that becoming a part of the WWE roster means that you’ve made it in professional wrestling, but having The Rock publicly congratulate would make it that much sweeter. Over the last couple of years, a lot of former TNA Impact Wrestling stars have made their way to WWE and more are likely to come. The difference with Thea Trinidad officially signing her new contract is that not many others received congratulations from The Rock.

Wrestling Inc. took notice to an Instagram post on Tuesday which had been posted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He is known for his long and wordy posts which usually have a lot of meaning behind them, but this one was something special.

Former TNA Knockouts Champion Thea Trinidad (Rosita in Impact Wrestling) has been appearing in NXT for a few weeks now, but she had not yet signed a contract with WWE. She’s been accompanying Andrade “Cien” Almas to the ring at different times, but she’s a great in-ring talent who has yet to make her debut in a match.

Well, it won’t be too long now until she gets in the ring with the likes of Asuka, Ember Moon, and others as she has a deal in place with WWE.

This will not be Thea Trinidad’s first time in WWE or NXT, but it will mark the first time she has ever been under contract. She had a tryout with the company in 2013 which ended up going nowhere, but she then returned in 2014 as Rosebud for Adam Rose. She also appeared in a couple of backstage segments.

In October of last year, Trinidad even had a match against NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, but she was not under contract.

The Rock worked with Trinidad on the movie Fighting With My Family which will tell the story of WWE superstar Paige and her wrestling family. In the movie, Trinidad takes on the role of AJ Lee for a huge match with Paige.

WWE has really locked in a great talent in Thea Trinidad even though she may end up going by a different name soon. Known as Rosita in TNA Impact Wrestling, she showed a lot of promise and it was obviously enough to get signed by Vince McMahon and Triple H. The 26-year-old superstar is certainly going to make a big name for herself in NXT and later on the main roster of WWE, and having the support of The Rock doesn’t hurt.

