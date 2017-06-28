The brand new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC went on sale today from Bandai Namco and there is not only a ton of cool new features for people who want to buy the DLC but also some new free swag for all players of the popular game.

This is the fourth Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack that Bandai Namco has released since the launch of the popular video game last fall. This DLC adds in two characters from Dragon Ball Super in Fused Zamasu and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Vegito.

For gamers who might not be familiar with the Dragon Ball Super characters, Fused Zamasu is the mixed version of Zamasu and Goku Black. SSGSS Vegito is the form that Vegeta and Goku took when trying to beat the villain.

For the $10 retail price, or free of charge to anyone who bought the $30 season pass, players can get the two characters and the Warrior of Hope storyline. Also included in this Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack is a new stage called “Devastated Future” with a number of special items included.

3 new Parallel Quests

5 additional skills

4 additional costumes

6 Super Souls

The coolest thing is that Bandai Namco is also giving some new stuff to even the gamers who don’t want to buy the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack. These items include a bunch of new costumes and attacks that are available as of today through the TP Medal Shop. There are also two brand new Raid Quest bosses that are free additions as well.

This Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack release is for the already released PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game.

On top of the new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC pack release, there was also recently some big news about the Nintendo Switch version of the video game. Bandai Namco announced a day-one version of the game for the Nintendo Switch. This announcement comes with the news of two bonuses for this game.

The release date for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Nintendo Switch is supposed to be Sept. 7 and will include the original Patrol Campaign. Also, from the start, gamers can unlock up to 70 characters. This version will have enhanced graphics and will allow players to travel back in time to experience historic Dragon Ball moments.

Also, Dragon Ball fans should watch for 2018 when a new Dragon Ball FighterZ game is set to come out on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

