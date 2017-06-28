A Wisconsin couple got a surprise they never could have dreamed of on their wedding day this week when Rascal Flatts showed up to play “Bless the Broken Road” for their first dance! The couple was already planning to share their first dance to the song, but thanks to a family friend, that turned out to be a whole lot more memorable when the band showed up to play the song live.

After all, how many people can say that they had someone as famous as Rascal Flatts come to play their wedding — especially in such a surprising way.

As Brandon and Sara McInnis took the floor for their first dance and their DJ was preparing the track, Sara’s sister took the stage to announce the surprise. The couple had been informed that there would be a surprise, but had absolutely no clue as to what it could be. Moments later Rascal Flatts took center stage at the Sugar Island Bar to play their platinum and probably most well-known song, “Bless the Broken Road.”

The couple was awestruck at the site of the band’s arrival, both in tears over such an amazing and perfect wedding gift. Until that moment, the only person who knew the country band had decided to show up was Sara’s sister, who organized the entire event. It was even a surprise to the owners of the venue, who could barely believe it when they saw Rascal Flatts pull up outside just before the first dance.

Family friend Tammy, who had known the groom, Brandon, for over 15 years had known the band was going to be in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for Country USA. After thinking about how amazing their appearance at the wedding would be, she decided to email them and invite them to the wedding. It only took a brief email, giving a few details about who Brandon and Sara were, for the group to decide that they would definitely be showing up to help the couple celebrate their special day.

A video posted by Rascal Flatts to their Facebook page shows the band talking about how they were in town and crashing a wedding. It shows the shock and awe reactions of the bride and groom when the country band entered the room, a bit of the performance, and the short and impromptu meet-and-greet that the couple and their family got with the band for pictures after the dance.

Lead singer Gary LeVox couldn’t have been happier to make the couple’s wedding day something they will absolutely never forget.

“We’re getting to play their first dance as husband and wife, and that’s just, I mean, it’s so special to be a part of that.”

At the end of the video, Gary adds that wedding crashing may be coming to a town near you. Does this mean that after this surprise of a lifetime the band would happily consider crashing other weddings on request as well?

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]