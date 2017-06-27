‘Southern Charm’ Season 4 Finale: Are Thomas Ravenel & Kathryn Dennis Back Together?

Southern Charm Season 4 has officially come to an end, but the show left many fans with a lot of questions after the Bravo reality series aired its finale with a tease. While many have been following Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis’ custody battle over their kids, the finale seemingly hinted a reunion between the former couple. Are they back together?

Southern Charm Season 4 finale left fans with a ton of questions after Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel shared quite an intimate moment together. Per Radar Online, Thomas was seen flirting with Kathryn while they were at a party.

Thomas went as far as telling Kathryn that she had sexy lips and touching her thighs and her top. Kathryn seemed to be reciprocating Thomas’ flirty gestures with a smile on her face. This is quite far from the former couple’s nasty past, which saw them fight and curse at each other on Southern Charm.

Thomas told Kathryn that the way they talked to each other that night was a lot better than they did in the past two years they spent together. Thomas went on to express that he thought Kathryn did not love him because of all the things they’ve said to each other.

What surprised viewers, though, was Kathryn’s response to Thomas’ statement on the Southern Charm Season 4 finale:

“Look me in the eyes. I loved you so much and I will always love you.”

This made a lot of fans wonder whether Kathryn and Thomas have already found their way back to each other’s arms after Southern Charm Season 4; after all, Kathryn and Thomas have been in an on-again, off-again relationship for two years. The two also recently sparked reunion rumors after being spotted having lunch together.

However, the publication notes that Thomas may have been simply in a flirty mood that night, as he and Kathryn are not back together. The Southern Charm star is reportedly dating a nurse since May. Ravenel also made it clear in an earlier interview on Watch What Happens Live that he has no intentions of settling down with Dennis, citing their age difference as one of the main reasons he can’t marry her. The couple is currently fighting over the custody of their children, Kensie and St. Julien.

Do you think there’s still hope for Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel to reunite on Southern Charm?

