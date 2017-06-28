‘Despicable Me 3’ Premiere Brings Minions And A-Listers To The Yellow Carpet

It’s that time of the year again — summer blockbuster time, that is. This year we have the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, you guessed it, Despicable Me 3.

Stars like Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Pharrell Williams were joined by popular Minions Bob, Stuart, and Kevin — the stars of Minions — for the out-of-this-world premiere of the newest installment of Despicable Me 3. The event was held last Saturday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The sequel comes with new characters as well, including Dru — Gru’s twin brother — also voiced by Carell; Valeria Da Vinci, voiced by Jenny Slate; and the one and only villain Balthazar Pratt, voiced by Trey Parker.

Ken Daurio, one of the writers of the movie, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the Minions, Steve Carell’s double part, and other fun stuff.

“It was the idea that Carell could do two voices. We knew it would be him. So we knew the movie was going to be twice as funny.”

Steve was also very happy with the idea of doing voices for twin brothers. “I thought it was hilarious,” he said.

“They showed me a picture of what the brother might look like, and the voice came from that. It’s so silly.”

Show twice the love for the voice of villainy Steve Carell and super agent Kristen Wiig! #DM3Premiere A post shared by Despicable Me (@despicableme) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Parker’s character, Balthazar Pratt, is an ’80s-obsessed villain first introduced in this third installment of the animated movie. Writers Daurio and Cinco Paul loved the character but were worried that he wouldn’t actually make it into the film. “We thought, ‘We can’t get too attached. We love it so much, there’s no way it’s going to stick.’ But it stuck, and we couldn’t be happier,” said Paul to Variety about the flamboyant character.

Other attendees included stars Tia Mowry and Angie Harmon, who took their minion-obsessed kids to watch the movie. Miranda Cosgrove was also there — the iCarly star lent her voice to Margo, the eldest of Gru’s and Lucy’s adoptive children, since the original installment of the franchise.

Oldest means wisest, right? @mirandacosgrove voices oldest sister Margo. #DM3Premiere A post shared by Despicable Me (@despicableme) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

After the movie, the guests enjoyed a nice party that included a Ferris wheel right outside of the auditorium, as well as the most impressive dance-offs to Michael Jackson’s music — something that will totally make sense once you watch the film. Lunch was obviously provided, with adults and kids enjoying a variety of sliders, waffle fries, mac and cheese, and delicious desserts.

Overall, it was a great day to spend with family and friends, A-listers and, of course, the minions.

Despicable Me 3 premieres on June 30.

[Featured Image by Universal Orlando Resort/Getty Images]