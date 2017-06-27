‘The Music Of Pixar Live!’ To Be Live-Streamed Online This Week From From WDW

It is always fun to partake in something that is happening miles or even states away from you, and that is what Walt Disney World wants to give. Less than a month ago, a brand new show called “The Music of Pixar Live!” started taking place nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and it is set to run at least through the summer. If you can’t make it by then, don’t worry as Disney will live-stream it later this week for your viewing pleasure.

Each and every night, the stars of your favorite Pixar movies come to life in the Theater of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard, and they’re not alone. Complete with a live orchestra, hit songs from Pixar movies such as Cars, Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Monsters Inc., and UP fill the air while a movie montage happens on the big screen.

The close to 40-minute show happens nightly at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. after Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage finishes its daily performances. There is hope that this great experience will continue past the summer, but Disney is making sure everyone can see it, just in case.

#DisneyParksLIVE will live stream ‘The Music of Pixar Live!’ from Disney’s Hollywood Studios on 6/29 at 7:55 pm EST! https://t.co/TPAZP50dgj pic.twitter.com/Rp8aSwbobs — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 27, 2017

The Disney Parks Blog announced on Tuesday that there will be a live-stream of “The Music of Pixar Live” taking place this week and everyone can watch. On Thursday, June 29, a brand new post with a video will appear at the top of the Disney Parks Blog page with a broadcast of the show.

Everything begins at 7:55 p.m. Eastern with the show starting at 8 p.m.

This new show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has become an incredible piece of nighttime fun as the Pixar music is always unforgettable, but hearing it from a live orchestra makes it even better. As if that wasn’t good enough, having the Pixar characters come out to dance and greet guests just tops it all off.

“The Music of Pixar Live!” is just another great addition to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World and guests are loving it. Hopefully, it is going to continue past the summer months and keep adding more Pixar favorites as time goes on. If it doesn’t end up staying, Disney is at least giving all the chance to watch it this week on the live-stream. Don’t forget to tune into the Disney Parks Blog on Thursday night as you won’t want to miss out on a single second of fun.

[Featured Image by Pixar]