‘Gotham’ Star Donal Logue Takes To Social Media To Locate His Missing Child

The 16-year-old child of actor Donal Logue has gone missing somewhere in New York City.

Writers for E! News report that the Gotham player, 51, has taken to social media to implore his fans to assist the effort in locating 16-year-old Jade Logue, who Donal claimed disappeared sometime on Monday near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In a Twitter post made by the actor on Tuesday, Logue shared a detailed description of his missing teen in hopes that his social media following would boost the information and, by chance, point him in Jade’s direction.

“Missing-yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue,” Donal detailed in the Twitter post, going on to describe Jade as being 6-foot-2 and 180 lbs.

The teenage Logue was said by their father to have last been wearing a lime-green colored hoodie sweatshirt with a “dark green military parka,” as the description of the missing child additionally notes.

“[Donal] also posted a photo of the teen to his Twitter account,” E! News further details, who Logue claims was last seen wearing the parka near Barclays on Atlantic Avenue in the borough, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Despite Donal’s public request for assistance, reps for the NYPD confirmed to E! News that Logue had yet to officially file a missing persons report for Jade by Tuesday afternoon, when he first sent out the Twitter post about Jade’s disappearance to his followers.

Missing- yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6'2" 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka pic.twitter.com/6yXmePMJhZ — donal logue (@donallogue) June 27, 2017

Incidentally, writers for The Wrap allude to the concerned father’s actions on social media as being a possible catalyst for the hold-up in informing police about the younger Logue’s disappearance.

“[Donal] has not updated with any other information since the initial tweet,” The Wrap notes, “[but he] has received thousands of retweets and hundreds of sympathetic messages, including suggestions to get the story on the news and to attempt to use the ‘find my iPhone’ measure of locating Jade,” they go on to say.

Gotham Actor Donal Logue Says His Child Is Missing: Donal Logue says that his child… https://t.co/1HF6Sn4pzN #crime — CrimeNewsFeed (@CrimeNewsFeed) June 27, 2017

Logue currently portrays Detective Harvey Bullock on the FOX/DC Comics crime-based serial, which was renewed back in May for a fourth season, as TV Line shares. He’s also appeared in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Sons of Anarchy, and Vikings.

Gotham aired its third-season finale on June 5, TV Line also says.

The missing Jade Logue is the older sibling of Finn, Donal’s son from his former marriage to Kacey Walker, according to writers for E! News.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Stringer/Getty Images]