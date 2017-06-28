Heidi Montag Shows Off Growing Baby Bump As She Goes Hiking In Colorado

Former The Hills reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are embracing impending parenthood in the most adorable ways. The 30-year-old Montag took to social media this weekend to share several snapshots from a family hike.

In the photos, Heidi poses in a grey t-shirt that hugs her growing baby bump. She and Spencer are photographed smiling as they embrace her six-month pregnant belly while enjoying the Colorado outdoors. Heidi’s photo received over 30,000 likes from her 524,000 followers, but she disabled the comment section as she tends to do on posts.

Montag gave the photo of her and Pratt a simple caption of “So happy to be home! #6monthspregnant” before sharing two more posts with her parents. It appears both Heidi’s mom and dad accompanied the couple on their hike.

People magazine reported on the couple’s joyous photos as the site quoted Spencer discussing his future child. Pratt was asked if he plans on allowing his kids to watch past episodes of The Hills, to which he jokingly replied.

“With all due respect to Heidi and I, we cannot afford any less brain cells than they’re already starting with at the gateway.”

It seems both Heidi and Spencer are turning into quite the doting parents as they prepare to welcome their first baby in a few months.

So happy to be home! #6monthspregnant A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

People magazine readers showed their support of Heidi by commenting on the article. Instead of the drama that usually surrounds the pair, commenters were simply glad to see Montag and Pratt being low-key for once.

One reader stated Heidi earned “points” for not trying too hard while enjoying Colorado and her baby bump.

“She gets points for not putting on a pair of stupid heels in any of these get-ups.”

Another commenter agreed and said they are also glad to see Montag wearing non-revealing clothing in her maternity photos.

“and she also gets extra points by no [sic] posing naked!!”

Ladies lunch #6months #pregnancy #dressthebump #fashion #babyboy #selfie A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Heidi has been regularly updating her followers on her pregnancy progress as she continues to share baby bump posts. Just a couple weeks before her hiking trip, the mother-to-be posted a look at her lunch attire while simultaneously showcasing her pregnancy.

This look included a pair of skinny jeans and a blazer as she proved to have a more conservative style now that she’s expecting. Fans of The Hills may remember how controversial Heidi was as she and Spencer made their own headlines after the show ended.

Montag received numerous plastic surgeries and was no stranger to posing semi-nude, but that seems to have changed in recent years. Heidi is now embracing her maternal side, and it seems fans are happy to see the once controversial MTV star so content.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]