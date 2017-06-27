‘Diablo 3’ Necromancer Now Available Alongside Patch 2.6, Challenge Rifts

Control armies of undead, master blood rituals, and unleash potent curses with the new Necromancer class in Diablo 3. The seventh class in the action RPG is available now after updating to patch 2.6. Players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One can pick up the “Rise of the Necromancer” DLC for $15 to gain access to the class. The DLC also includes cosmetic items and two extra character slots.

Although the Necromancer class requires a purchase to access, the 2.6 patch is free for all Diablo 3 players. The base patch adds Challenge Rifts, two new zones to Adventure Mode, and new waypoints in the game’s fourth act. Challenge Rifts are a new way to tackle static dungeons as detailed on the official patch notes. Gear and layout are always the same for a given rift. Beating the rift under the specified conditions rewards players with a cache of loot.

Of course, many players of Diablo 3 will be experiencing the Necromancer for the first time today. By wielding spells of bone and blood, these Intelligence-based characters can summon skeletons or even a golem. They even have access to the Revive ability that lets those characters raise a recently defeated enemy to fight for them.

New Necromancer items like set pieces and specific legendary items are ready for new Necromancers to find. For instance, the Mask of Scarlet Death will alter Revive to raise all corpses with extra strength depending on how many corpses are available. Both the “Rise of the Necromancer” DLC and the patch 2.6 are available now.

The DLC includes access to the Necromancer, two more character slots, two new back pieces, the Half-Formed Golem pet, the Necromancer sigil, and Necromancer banner options. The two new back pieces are the Wings of the Crypt Guardian and the Blood Master Pennant. Players on PC can pick up the DLC directly from Battle.net. This version also includes two new stash tabs. On PlayStation 4 and on Xbox One, players can purchase the DLC from their platform’s respective store. “Rise of the Necromancer” costs $15.

Season 10 just ended in Diablo 3 across all platforms. As the Inquisitr reported, Season 11 will begin on July 20 when players can start again with nothing. The Necromancer will be included in the upcoming season, giving players a chance to receive an entire set for the new class alongside many other seasonal rewards in Diablo 3.

