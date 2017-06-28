‘Better Call Saul’ to Return; AMC Announced Renewal for Season 4

Better Call Saul ended its season 3 last week but there are still a lot of questions left unanswered with regards to its story. To continue the unfinished plot, AMC network just announced its move to renew the drama for another season.

This means that Better Call Saul is returning for season 4 next year. The network made the announcement on June 27, eight days after the 10-episode season 3 concluded.

“Supporting artists we respect and admire; delivering truly outstanding character development and nuanced dramatic twists and turns; continuing a legacy of bold creative choices; loving writing that is the best in the business: Truly, ‘S’all good, man'” Hollywood Reporter quoted AMC president, Charlie Collier, as saying in the announcement.

“Congratulations to Vince, Peter, Bob and everyone involved with ‘Better Call Saul.’ Bring on season four!”

At any rate, viewers of the show are not really worried about the possibility of cancellation since Better Call Saul has been consistently getting high viewership ratings. While it was not able to reach the level of AMC’s The Walking Dead and its sequel Fear the Walking Dead in terms of ratings, it always has been a top-rater series.

In fact, observers think that the show can even go on for as long as the main characters – Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould – can keep on doing their roles.

Of course, Bob Odenkirk should also be in the cast for future seasons. He is expected to reprise his role as a rogue lawyer in this Emmy-winning drama series.

As for what the viewers can expect in Better Call Saul Season 4, it is not easy to predict how the story will develop but Jimmy will certainly be reeling from Chuck’s shocking death.

Generally, there is a chance that his brother’s demise will drive him to take the darker path. Fans should also lookout for some twists that may result from plots involving Nacho, Gus Fring and Hector Salamanca.

Better Call Saul is a series produced by AMC Studios and Sony Pictures Television. It was recognized in the 2016 Emmy Awards with seven nominations for various categories including outstanding drama series and best drama series actor for Odenkirk.

[Featured Image by Robert Trachtenberg/AMC/Sony Pictures Television]