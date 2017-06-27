Full Schedule Of 4th Of July 2017 Entertainment At Walt Disney World: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and everyone will be looking for unique ways to celebrate the holiday all around the country, but Walt Disney World has you covered. If you’re vacationing or live in central Florida and want to get a truly incredible fireworks display in front of your eyes without all of the work, it would do you good to head out to a Disney Park. This way, you can celebrate America in style without any effort.

Only three of the Walt Disney World parks will have fireworks experiences as Disney’s Animal Kingdom will not bring out the big blasts due to the animals, but that is expected. The park still will be open, though, and there will be plenty to enjoy there as well.

For those not in Orlando and at one of the Walt Disney World parks, there is still no word yet on a live stream online. Last year, Magic Kingdom did have a webcast set up to stream its Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, but we’re still awaiting word on whether or not that will happen in 2017.

If you’re lucky enough to be at WDW, though, you need to know the full schedule of entertainment and the hours for each park.

Here is everything you need to know about the four Walt Disney World parks and what you can do there for the Fourth of July. For Magic Kingdom, all of the fun actually begins on July 3.

Magic Kingdom

Park Hours:

July 3, 2017: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

July 4, 2017: 8 a.m. – 1 a.m.

At 9 p.m., on both nights, Magic Kingdom will present “Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.” These 360-degree fireworks will light up the night from behind Cinderella Castle and all around as reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

Please note that the new “Happily Ever After” fireworks, which began in May, will not take place on either of these nights.

Those walking through Tomorrowland and Frontierland can also live to DJs bringing a lot of great music for dance parties throughout the evening.

Epcot

Park Hours:

July 4, 2017: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. with World Showcase opening at 11 a.m.

At 9 p.m., Epcot will present “Illuminations: Reflections of Earth” to celebrate the Fourth of July, and on this night, it will have a patriotic American grand finale.

During the evening, you can head to the America Gardens Theater for special concerts from the Voices of Liberty. At 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m. They will sing a collection of American songs for all guests.

Throughout the day, guests can also meet Mickey Mouse and friends dressed in patriotic attire outside The American Adventure.

Park Hours:

July 4, 2017: 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

There is nothing different being done on the Fourth of July than what guests can see any other night, but it’s still just as fun. At 9 p.m., “Disney Movie Magic” will begin at 9 p.m. with the “Star Wars A Galactic Spectacular” fireworks taking place at 9:30 p.m.

Earlier in the evening, guests can enjoy “The Music of Pixar LIVE! A symphony of Characters” which takes place at 5 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 8 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Park Hours:

July 4, 2017: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. with Extra Magic Hours of 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Again, there will be no fireworks at this park for the safety and sanity of the animals.

If you are in the park late, though, you can catch the Tree of Life Awakenings taking place around every 10 minutes from 9 – 11 p.m. Rivers of Light will also take place at 9:15 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and it is truly a beautiful sight to behold.

The Fourth of July is a great time to spend with family and friends while enjoying the nighttime blasts that fill up the sky. Sure, it is really enjoyable to shoot your own fireworks, but if you don’t want to put any effort forth, let Walt Disney World do all the work. With all four parks having something big to do for the holiday, you can’t go wrong if you’re in central Florida next week.

