Rihanna Spotted Making Out With New Man In Pool, Ignites #RihannaHasAManParty On Twitter [Photos]

Does Rihanna have a new man in her life? New steamy photos of the pop star suggest just that. The singer/songwriter, whose currently on vacation in Spain, was photographed making out with a mystery guy in a swimming pool on Monday. According to TMZ, who first reported on the story, Rihanna was staying in a posh villa at the time that the photographs were taken.

Unlike Rihanna’s previous A-list suitors, the guy does not appear to be famous, though that may turn out to be false.

Naturally, the internet has a lot to say about the emergence of these photos (shown below). Shortly after TMZ published the photos, Rihanna’s fans and followers took to the social sharing site to express their feelings about her new fling. Surprisingly, they’ve been mostly supportive, going so far as to trend #RihannaHasAManParty on Twitter. If you delve into the hashtag, you’ll find a mixture of Twitter users asking what Rihanna’s famous exes would think of the photos and just plain old congratulatory messages. As of this writing, the trend has over accumulated over 100,000 Tweets in just a few hours.

Given the rocky history surrounding Rihanna’s love life, it isn’t all that surprising that that public is so invested in her new possible beau. The singer is almost as well known for her dating his history as she is for her music, which says a lot considering she’s one of the most famous pop stars of this decade.

Riri out here living all Summer '17 ???? pic.twitter.com/WTN2GJfypC — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 27, 2017

Rihanna’s most recent (known) romantic interest was rapper Drake. After years of dating on and off, their relationship seemingly ended for good at the close of 2016. Of course, the attention that surrounded that relationship will never compare to the public’s interest in Rihanna and Chris Brown.

By now, it’s common knowledge that their once envy-inducing relationship turned violent when Chris Brown assaulted her in 2009. They garnered more interest when they became engaged in a very public love triangle with actress Karrueche Tran.

Ever since then, each of Rihanna’s romantic prospects has been placed under a microscope.This new guy, should he be given a lasting spot in Rihanna’s life, will probably be granted the same treatment, though let’s hope for different reasons.

What do you think of Rihanna’s new mystery guy? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]