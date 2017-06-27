‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Changes The Rules For Amanda Stanton

Bachelor in Paradise is back to filming once again, and now Too Fab is sharing that they changed the rules for Amanda Stanton. It has nothing to do with finding love, but they are doing one thing very differently for her. Stanton’s ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, actually shared about this rule change that they did for her.

Normally, when you start the show, they take away your cell phone because they don’t want you to have contact with the outside world. They are actually letting Amanda use her phone, but it is up to the producer’s when it is okay. Amanda is allowed to use her phone to FaceTime with her daughters, but there are producers listening in when she does it.

Nick explained that Amanda isn’t allowed to talk about anything about the show, but can just talk to her daughters as their mom and have a normal conversation. This makes it easier on her to be on the show and stay connected with her children. Nick revealed that the girls are excited when they get to talk to their mom, and they just discuss how they are doing and that she can’t wait to see them again.

Nick explained that their oldest daughter, Kinsley, understands a bit and says she is famous because of The Bachelor, but their younger daughter, Charlie, doesn’t get it yet. The girls have been seen on the show before, and a lot of the fans follow Amanda Stanton on social networks and love seeing photos of the girls.

sweet little Kins ???? A post shared by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Jun 23, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Last time on Bachelor in Paradise, Amanda Stanton found love with Josh Murray. The two left the show engaged, and he moved to California to live with her and the girls right away, but it didn’t end up lasting. These two split, and now Amanda is going back again to try and find love, but Josh won’t be joining her this time around. Fans are hopeful to see who she will find love with this time or if she will at all.

First time in NYC. So far, so good #mmm ???????? A post shared by Amanda Stanton (@amanda_stantonn) on Jun 21, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Are you shocked to hear that they changed the rules for Amanda Stanton? Do you think that this was the best way to do things? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise when it premieres on ABC.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]