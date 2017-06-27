Donald Trump Compliments Female Reporter During Official Phone Call With New Irish Prime Minister

Donald Trump has never been afraid of doling out compliments to women he’s surrounded by if he finds them attractive. It was strongly believed that this would’ve been just one of the many reasons he wouldn’t be elected president, but it didn’t impact his chances whatsoever. If the Access Hollywood tape didn’t deter anyone from abandoning their support of Trump over his questionable treatment of women, what would?

Since Donald Trump was inaugurated, he’s been free of any scandal involving his treatment of women in Washington, D.C. Many anti-Trumpers would argue he has too many other scandals to contend with and can’t fit one more in.

On Tuesday, Trump reportedly couldn’t help himself from complimenting a female reporter while he was in the middle of a phone call inside the Oval Office. According to The Hill, Donald Trump was on the phone with new Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar when he mentioned a reporter he thought had a “nice smile.”

“She has a nice smile on her face. So I bet she treats you well,” Trump said.

According to the report, the journalist Trump was complimenting is Caitriona Perry, who’s been the Washington correspondent for Irish state broadcaster, Raidio Teilifis Eireann (RTE), since 2014. She took Trump’s compliment in stride, laughing it off, as seen in a video clip. Trump continued the call and told Varadkar, “a lot of your Irish press is watching us,” referring to the numerous Irish reporters present in the Oval Office for the phone call.

RTE posted the video on Twitter of the exchange when Trump compliments the reporter. Perry also tweeted it on her Twitter feed in which Trump can also be seen asking more about her while he’s on the phone with the Irish prime minister. The president asks where she’s from and calls her over to his desk. The clip is seen in the tweet below.

The whole incident was in good humor, and the reporter didn’t seem offended over being singled out.

On the business side of things, Donald Trump called Varadkar to congratulate him on his “great victory.” He became prime minister in early June after the resignation of Enda Kenny.

