‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Loot Changes And More In June Patch, 25k Cheaters Banned So Far

PlayUnknown’s Battleground will receive a monthly update this Thursday and developer Bluepoint shared details of the changes coming to the Battle Royale PC shooter. This is a major update to the game with changes to the loot and weapon drop systems, two new weapons with some rebalancing, plus various optimizations and bug fixes. The developer also revealed the number of cheaters banned so far.

The June update for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will hit test servers first on Wednesday, June 28. The shooter will then be updated for everyone on Thursday if things go well in test.

PUBG Cheaters

Interestingly, Bluepoint also announced it has banned more than 25,000 players in the three months since PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was released to Steam Early Access. This is a little more than one half of one percent of the total 4 million players who have purchased the game in the same time frame.

The developer stated it is working with anti-cheat service BattleEye daily to add detect and protect against cheats that constantly appear in the game. This is a constant battle with any online game and even Blizzard has had to ban thousands of players around the world for cheating in games like Overwatch.

Bluepoint is naturally continuing to work on server and client optimizations for PUBG, but here’s a rundown of the major changes included in the June patch. The complete patch notes can be found on Steam.

Loot Spawn

The rates at which weapons and gear spawned through the game world have been changed. The SCAR-L and UMP will see a decreased rate while the UZI is getting a slight increase. Bluepoint is also adjusting the spawn rates of the Level 1 Helmet and Vest to make the two available at similar rates.

Finally, the P18C was added to the world spawn. This new weapon is a 9mm pistol that can fire in full auto.

Care Packages

The VSS was removed from care packages while AR Silencers, SR Silencers, and 4x Scopes have been added at low probabilities. The second new weapon to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, the Groza assault rifle, has also been added to Care packages. It cannot be picked up in the game world.

Destructible Cabins

The first destructible structures will be added to PUBG with the Thursday update. There’s no indication of how widespread this will be or what will be needed to destroy them. Still, it’s an important mechanic to possibly root out hiding opponents.

Pistol Improvements

Pistols draw speed will be increased with the patch. Additionally, Red-Dot sights can be attached to all pistols except for revolvers. That should improve their in-game utility quite a bit.

Loot Pickup

Finally, a nice quality of life improvement is coming to PUBG. Players will no longer have to come to a complete stop to pick up items. Players can keep moving, but their character will walk slowly while interacting with the loot. This should help increase the speed of games while not players won’t be sitting ducks.

