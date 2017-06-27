Hall Of Famer Weighs In On The Possibility Of Daniel Bryan Ever Wrestling Anywhere Again

Daniel Bryan is having the time of his life trolling and teasing the fans into thinking he is going to wrestle again some day, but one WWE Hall of Famer believes it could be very risky. It has been more than a year since Bryan retired from the ring due to serious health issues, but he’s insistent that his time wrestling is not over. Jim Ross believes that the final decision is with him and his family even if the fans would give anything to see him in action again.

When WWE doctors wouldn’t clear Bryan to return to the ring, he officially retired in a tear-filled moment last year. Now, he’s been training and working out as much as possible to stay in shape and hopefully wrestle again, but will he actually do it?

Many believe that WWE doctors will never get to the point of clearing him for an in-ring return and that it would simply be too risky for everyone involved. If that ends up being the case, he may go elsewhere once his current contract expires and see if another promotion’s doctors will give him the green light.

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Jim Ross thinks that decision is something that only the former world champion can make.

Most recently, Daniel Bryan teased returning to Ring of Honor after his WWE contract is up and facing Cody Rhodes for the ROH World Title. In Jim Ross’ latest blog post on JR’s BBQ, he touches on the idea of Bryan wrestling again, and he doesn’t believe it should happen, but he knows it isn’t his call.

“Seems as if Daniel Bryan is having some fun trolling social media as he teases a return to the ring which I seriously doubt will or should ever happen. If his existing medical condition put DB in a higher risk category, then he needs to be the responsible husband and father and refrain from lacing up his boots again. Don’t get me wrong, if DB could safely resume his career I’d be all for it as he is one of the great talents in recent memory.”

Ross tries to stay positive, and he keeps pointing out how Bryan wrestling again would have to be his decision, but JR has been around too long. Jim Ross has seen far too many superstars and injuries, and it is obvious that he doesn’t think the superstar should ever get in the ring again.

Daniel Bryan is not only working out to stay in shape, but he is doing it for a possible return to the wrestling ring one day. It may not be with WWE, but he is hopeful that his time spent wrestling is not completely done. Jim Ross knows that Bryan is having fun with the fans for now, but he believes that the former world champion should never take a single bump again.

