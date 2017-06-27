Chris Martin Got Flirty With Katy Perry And Dua Lipa At Glastonbury

Chris Martin was linked to his share of ladies over the weekend. He was reportedly seen kissing seen kissing Dua Lipa at Glastonbury, but his rep has since denied the rumors. The pair were only linked together for work reasons. They were both scheduled to perform at the popular music festival. Rumors swirled when Chris Martin and Dua Lipa were seen embracing each other backstage.

Someone confused their interaction for passionate kissing. Chris Martin and Dua Lipa have worked together in the past. The Coldplay frontman worked with the singer on the final track on her debut album, Homesick. Dua Lipa is known for her music rather than her personal life. She’s been linked to various A-list musicians in the past. She was in a relationship with Isaac Crew in March of 2017. The two have since broken up, and she was spotted in Los Angeles with Calvin Harris.

Dua Lipa was also linked to Harry Styles, but those rumors were never confirmed. An inside source spoke to the Sun about her encounter with Chris Martin over the weekend. The alleged snitch claims the two were “making out” backstage at the festival.

“Loads of people were around at the time and they were openly making out. Dua has been telling people she and Chris have texted a lot recently, but most of them assumed it was for work reasons. That excuse is out of the window now, though. They were certainly not kissing for work reasons – they looked pretty into each other.”

But Martin’s rep has reached out to the Mirror to deny the rumors. The pair was not embracing backstage and are just good friends who happen to work together. Martin previously dated ex-girlfriend Annabelle Wallis for two years before their split. Martin has also been linked to Katy Perry over the weekend.

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer and the musician were seen having fun together at the festival. Insiders told Female First that the two were “sticking together for the whole evening.”

“Chris and Katy were walking hand in hand through the hospitality area,” an inside source said, “and looked like they were really enjoying each other’s company.”

Katy Perry and Chris Martin then went their separate ways. Perry was distracted by a fan who noticed the singer. She tried to maintain a low profile around Martin. An inside source told the Sun that Perry even tried to run from the fans after they spotted her mingling with him.

“As soon as a fan recognized her, though, she dropped Chris’s hand and they both raced into the Winnebago area. Earlier they had watched Stormzy together too and met him backstage. They were sticking together for the whole evening.”

Chris Martin consciously uncoupled from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow in 2014. They finalized their divorce two years later. The couple has remained good friends and co-parents of their two children – Moses, 10, and Apple, 12.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]