‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Director Jon Watts And Star Tom Holland On The Precarious Future For Peter Parker

With the world premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming just a little over one week away, all Marvel fans have cast their attention toward the character of Peter Parker. Early reviews suggest Homecoming may be the best live action Spider-Man movie yet, even outdoing Toby Maguire’s incarnation of the web-slinger. Now, both the Homecoming director, Jon Watts, and the latest film’s star, Tom Holland, look ahead to Peter’s future.

Tom Holland Is “Very Interested” To See How New York Changes Peter Parker

Gizmodo points out that Peter Parker (Holland) was living just a short distance away from the New York City battle at the end of 2012’s The Avengers, though Spider-Man: Homecoming reportedly sidesteps that topic. It’s never really revealed how Peter Parker was changed, if at all, by the events of that previous Marvel movie. Presumably, Peter was affected.

Perhaps, the events in Peter’s own life took that bad turn with the killing of his Uncle Ben, while the Avengers were waging war elsewhere in the city. It’s something that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland feels needs addressing.

“It’s something that I’m very interested in,” says Holland.

Tom adds that Marvel President Kevin Feige is equally interested in exploring that aspect of Spider-Man’s past, though Holland is quick to add that there are currently no plans to run with that back story.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Director Jon Watts Looks Forward To Peter Parker’s Future

Talking to NBC Bay Area, Jon Watts opened up about his experience in directing Tom Holland’s first stand-alone Spider-Man film and, included in that discussion, was the director’s thoughts on the future of the franchise. Watts hints that he has few different ideas, as far as where he’d like to take the Spider-Man franchise, following Homecoming, adding that there’s so much in the franchise that hasn’t even been touched.

Watts has a point. Marvel focused on the origins story twice in its previous adaptations of their comic book hero, which has limited what has been done on film thus far. Setting that story arc aside for Homecoming, Jon now says there’s an opportunity to explore more Spider-Man villains and more about Peter Parker’s evolution as a teenager and as a superhero.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming director also says the future of the franchise depends on what happens in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Once this all calms down for a second and then I’m gonna see what my perspective is but right now I feel like I’m still swinging through the air,” Watts says about Spider-Man’s future.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters on July 7.

