Kim Kardashian Kisses Kanye On Date Night And Goes Makeup Free For A KKW Beauty Tutorial Online

Kim Kardashian kissed Kanye West out in Calabasas on Saturday on a date night. The reality star also went makeup-free for a KKW Beauty tutorial on Instagram Live.

Affectionate for date night

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are busy being parents to their children, North and Saint, while also maintaining their successful careers, but the celebrity couple does seem to manage to find time to focus on their marriage.

Kim and Kanye pulled up to their friend’s house in Calabasas in their $700,000 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren on Saturday night, Daily Mail reported.

Kardashian appeared affectionate towards her husband, kissing him in front of the paparazzi.

The mother-of-two wore a tight, black maxi skirt with a black, low-cut crop top which showed off her ample cleavage.

Kim accessorized with a pair of nude Yeezy heeled boots and a small, structured black purse.

The celebrity couple celebrated their three-year anniversary back in May.

The reality star and her rapper husband were seen strolling together outside after attending a party in the Avanti luxury apartment complex.

Kim and Kanye looked happy and in love as they walked to their car near the Mediterranean style luxury apartment complex. The “Famous” rapper had his arms draped over his wife.

West looked relaxed, wearing a white shirt with ripped jeans and military boots. He wore a black jacket over top and accessorized with some gold chains.

KKW Instagram Live tutorial

Kim and Kanye West’s Calabasas sighting came just before Kim decided to do a makeup tutorial on Instagram Live.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently launched her own makeup line, KKW Beauty.

Today’s the day!!! @Kkwbeauty launches at 9am! go to kkwbeauty.com for the creme contour and highlight kits! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

The 36-year-old went on the social media app makeup free and gave her fans a full step-by-step look at how to apply her new contour kit products.

Kardashian said that she used the contour kit in the medium shade.

Her short hair was pulled back into tight French braids.

Her contour kits, which went on sale last week, made $14 million in just minutes, selling out before 5 p.m.

So crazy we sold out of all four contour kit shades plus my crème liquid lipstick collab with Kylie! So thankful to everyone who has shown love and support for my @kkwbeauty launch!! I’m so grateful and excited to share everything I have coming up. Be sure to check with @kkwbeauty for more updates & new products! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner already has a successful makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics, which she did a lip kit collaboration with called KKW x Kylie back in the spring.

We restocked the KKW/KYLIE COLLAB on KKWBEAUTY.COM A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Kardashian has said that she has always focused on makeup throughout her career.

So excited for tonight’s KKW BEAUTY launch event! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 20, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil / Staff / Getty Images]