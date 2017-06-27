Kim K’s Twitter Poll For North West’s Puppy’s Name Comes To An End, Some Fans Feel Cheated

Kim K is known for her extravagant life, but fans recently praised the multimillionaire for having a surprisingly down-to-earth birthday party for her daughter, North West. Like many mothers, Kim K got her daughter a puppy. As dog lovers know, learning how to care for it and how taking responsibility is important in one’s life and the life of the dog.

In order to name the newest addition to the Kardashian-West clan, Kim K asked her fans on Twitter to participate in a poll to name the puppy. She laid out the choices for everyone with Baby Jesus, Peachy Pop (Peaches for short), Sushi, and Goldie.

The race was pretty close, but ultimately, Peachy Pop won out by garnering 29 percent of the fan vote.

But now, many feel betrayed by Kim K, as she recently revealed that although Sushi came in second with 25 percent of the votes, the puppy has been christened with that name.

One fan tweeted that the name Sushi must have won the “electoral vote,” insinuating that although Peachy Pop won the popular vote, the name still didn’t stick, which was similar to what happened in the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Other Twitter users began crying out “Justice for Peachy Pop!” or stating that they have receipts of Peachy Pop being the winning name.

Although North West took a while to name her puppy (and likely ultimately decided she really liked Sushi), her cousin, Penelope Disick, Courtney Kardashian’s daughter, easily settled on the name Honey for her pup.

One Twitter fan suggested Dogye West, but it was, unfortunately, not taken on board.

In addition to celebrating North’s birthday on the actual day, Kim K and her sister, Kourtney, held a joint birthday party for their daughters. The mothers held a Moana themed party for the cousins and asked that guests come dressed in bathing suits and grass skirts to celebrate the occasion.

In addition to attempting to keeping her famous daughter grounded, Kim K has joined her younger half-sister, Kylie Jenner, in the Kardashian makeup empire. Her recent contouring kits from Kim Kardashian West Beauty sold out online in one day, raking in millions for the reality star turned businessperson.

