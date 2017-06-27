Susan Boyle Target Of Neighborhood Bullies, 10-15 Teens Threatening Shy ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star

Susan Boyle famously won over the judges on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 with her amazing singing voice and later became a household name in the United States. The 56-year-old entertainer is as famous for her shyness and hermit-like life as she is her talent. News about the singer is sporadic, and the headlines concerning her are rather disturbing.

According to the British news sites, Susan Boyle is the target of neighborhood bullies in her hometown of Blackburn, Scotland. About 10 to 15 teenagers are intimidating and threatening her.

A witness told The Telegraph that while on a bus, that several young thugs were “throwing stones, screaming and shouting things” at Boyle. Another time there at least 10 or 15 teenagers were “were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.” In a different incident, Susan was harassed by the kids as she walked outside Mill Center. The witness explains that as she went inside the bullies were “all standing at the entrance and they said to her ‘why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b****. It’s horrendous.”

A rep for Susan Boyle said they were going to notify authorities about the bullying.

Boyle suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism that inhibits cognitive and social skills. People with the condition have difficulty relating to others, processing information, and struggle with their emotions.

Boyle shared in a 2014 interview that it’s hard for her to discuss the subject since because “you always feel that eyes are on you, and people view you as different.” She said that she embraces herself as someone with a problem, but with one that can be solved. “I like to see myself as someone with a problem, but one I can solve.” She added, “It’s definitely getting better.”

Although Susan Boyle shot to stardom by marveling judge Simon Cowell and the masses appearing on Britain’s Got Talent, she came in second place. She went on to make albums and sign on for several television show appearances, such as Dancing with the Stars.

People are outraged to hear that Susan Boyle is the target of neighborhood bullies near her home and are hoping she gets protection from the teens threatening her with harm.

