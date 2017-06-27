Audrey Roloff Enjoys Girls’ Weekend, Shares New 30-Week Photo

Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are just 10 weeks or so away from welcoming their baby girl. The couple has been sharing updates on social media since announcing that they were expecting their first child, and this week, Audrey shared the latest on her life — and her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be enjoyed a girls-only beach weekend with a group of friends in Seaside, Oregon. The gals posed for a photo on the beach, all appearing very happy and excited to be with one another. According to Audrey’s Instagram post, these ladies have been friends for 20 years! The group of nine surely enjoyed a lot of fun and laughs over the weekend and Audrey wanted to share one of their group photos with her 500,000 Instagram followers.

Fans of Audrey were very supportive of the picture and really loved seeing that Audrey was able to enjoy some time with her girlfriends before she welcomes her newest, littlest girlfriend in September. It won’t be as easy to have a girls’ getaway once Audrey has a baby, so this time spent with her friends was just perfect. It’s always nice to have a change of pace, especially before some serious life changes!

Sometimes you just need a girls weekend at the beach with your lifelong besties ????I can't believe I've been friends with them for 20+ years! #gssecondgeneration A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Audrey also posted a photo of herself on the beach, showing off her growing baby bump. The caption to the picture was very spiritual and spoke to Audrey’s belief in Christ. Not only did it seem like a lot of self-reflection, but it was also very inspirational, and her fans really took to the message.

Meanwhile, Audrey looked very happy and healthy as she held her baby bump and smiled in front of the gorgeous sunset over the ocean. Audrey also announced a giveaway on her site, Shop Always More, as a way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its opening.

