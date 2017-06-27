Audrey Roloff Enjoys Girls’ Weekend, Shares New 30-Week Photo

Audrey Roloff and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, are just 10 weeks or so away from welcoming their baby girl. The couple has been sharing updates on social media since announcing that they were expecting their first child, and this week, Audrey shared the latest on her life — and her pregnancy.
The mom-to-be enjoyed a girls-only beach weekend with a group of friends in Seaside, Oregon. The gals posed for a photo on the beach, all appearing very happy and excited to be with one another. According to Audrey’s Instagram post, these ladies have been friends for 20 years! The group of nine surely enjoyed a lot of fun and laughs over the weekend and Audrey wanted to share one of their group photos with her 500,000 Instagram followers.
Fans of Audrey were very supportive of the picture and really loved seeing that Audrey was able to enjoy some time with her girlfriends before she welcomes her newest, littlest girlfriend in September. It won’t be as easy to have a girls’ getaway once Audrey has a baby, so this time spent with her friends was just perfect. It’s always nice to have a change of pace, especially before some serious life changes!
Audrey also posted a photo of herself on the beach, showing off her growing baby bump. The caption to the picture was very spiritual and spoke to Audrey’s belief in Christ. Not only did it seem like a lot of self-reflection, but it was also very inspirational, and her fans really took to the message.
Meanwhile, Audrey looked very happy and healthy as she held her baby bump and smiled in front of the gorgeous sunset over the ocean. Audrey also announced a giveaway on her site, Shop Always More, as a way to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its opening.
As I get closer to meeting our precious baby girl, I am more and more in need of the reminded that the SAME POWER that conquered the grave lives inside of me! And guess what? If you have received Him as your savior and submit to Him as Lord, you have access to that same powers too! ???????? If you let Him fill you and fuel you, He will ALWAYS empower you with MORE strength, energy, power, perservernce, creativity, ability, and love than you could ever muster up on your own. Don’t measure your ability and energy levels against the challenges ahead of you. Instead, put your confidence in the strength that Christ WILL empower you. Then you will be ready to face your challenges with boldness and be MORE than conquerors! (Romans 8:37) Whatever you’re going through, you have access to MORE power by faith in Christ who is in you! (Ephesians 3:12) By FAITH, you have the power and strength to heal from mourning, conquer challenges, trust God through hardships, seek God in the unknowns, or for me????????… recieve the peace and perseverance of Christ throughout pregnancy and during labor;) God will equip you and me with abundantly more than we could ever ask or imagine – #alwaysmore We simply must place our faith and trust in Him wholeheartedly. Today marks one year since I launched my shop inspired by my life mantra ALWAYS MORE! In honor of my shop's first birthday, I'm hosting a giveaway over on @shopalwaysmore ????#shopalwaysmore #30weekspregnant
