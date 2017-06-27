Dorinda Medley Dishes On Carole Radziwill’s Unconventional Relationship: What’s Going On Behind The Scenes?

Dorinda Medley may be the right person to talk to when it comes to unconventional relationships. She has been dating John Mahdessian for almost five years, but she refuses to move him into her home. It was a home she shared with her deceased husband, and because her daughter was so close to her deceased husband, Dorinda wants to respect the space. Also, Medley reveals that her relationship with John is stronger because of their date nights and limited time together. So when Carole Radziwill started questioning whether something was wrong with her relationship because she didn’t want to live with Adam, Dorinda understood.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorinda Medley is now dishing her thoughts on Carole’s decision to kick Adam out of her apartment. As it turns out, Radziwill doesn’t have a desire to live with her boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy, but she still wants to date him. She prefers that they have their respective spaces and Medley understands. In her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, Dorinda Medley explains that these ladies don’t live a regular 9-to-5 lifestyle and living apart may be better for the relationship altogether.

“Space is valuable in NYC, and we don’t have conventional jobs that require us to be out from 9:00 to 5:00. Space and time away from each other is important and necessary. Look at my relationship with John. Five years and still going strong. I’m still thrilled to see him when we have our date nights! Again, everybody, mind your own business. They’re happy, secure, and in a healthy relationship that works,” Medley writes in her blog for the show.

Dorinda Medley explains that the notion of personal space is valuable for these Real Housewives of New York women. They have their independence, but they also want the love in their lives. Living apart is not a crazy notion, even though some viewers thought it was odd that Carole wanted to kick out her boyfriend.

As Medley points out in her blog for The Real Housewives of New York, there is nothing going on behind the scenes. There are no troubles in paradise, and there is no lack of trust. Radziwill simply loves her personal space, and since they live unconventional lives, she may want to keep her space her own. As it turns out, there’s nothing wrong with that if you ask Dorinda.

